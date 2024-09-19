Avoid donation scams this election

As election season approaches, you’ll no doubt feel the emotional heat rising across the nation with voices arguing passionately for and against hot-button issues. When emotions run high, it’s important to be aware that bad actors may try to exploit your passion and trick you. Scammers prey on emotion, and the more you care, the more vulnerable you might become.

You may want to participate in polls and surveys to have your voice heard, but be cautious, scammers can use this desire to build trust. Your urge to donate to help your candidate win and improve your country or community is admirable, but scammers are eager to take advantage of your drive to make a difference and your big heart.

Remember that elections are polarizing; there are winners and losers, fans and opponents. It’s easy to get swept up in the moment and take risks you might otherwise avoid. Here are some ways to spot common scams to protect yourself from becoming a victim.

Fake candidate websites and social media accounts

One of the most concerning trends right now is the emergence of fake candidate websites and social media accounts. Scammers are increasingly creating these fraudulent platforms, impersonating political candidates such as presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

The scammers’ goal is to mislead potential donors into contributing to donation pages that do not benefit the actual campaigns. According to the Better Business Bureau, these scams exploit the public’s desire to support their preferred candidates, often resulting in significant financial losses for unsuspecting donors. Let’s look at the various other tactics scammers use and how you can protect yourself from falling victim to these deceptive schemes.

Robocalls using candidates’ voices

Another tactic employed by scammers involves robocalls that feature audio clips of prominent political figures. Some scam political action committees (PACs) have been known to use snippets of former President Trump’s voice to convince potential donors that they are contributing to his re-election efforts. However, the funds collected through these scam calls end up lining the pockets of the scammers. Reports indicate that these robocalls often pressure individuals into making immediate donations, creating a sense of urgency that can cloud judgment.

Political donation text scams

In addition to robocalls and fake websites, political donation text scams have become increasingly prevalent. Scammers often send unsolicited text messages that appear to be from legitimate political campaigns, urging you to donate, participate in polls or provide personal information. Be cautious, as scammers can use this approach to build trust. These messages can be misleading, using urgent language to create a sense of panic or obligation.

Recognizing red flags of political donation scams

When considering a donation, it is important to be aware of certain red flags that may indicate a scam:

Poor grammar and spelling: If you receive an email or text message filled with poor grammar and spelling, this is often a sign that the communication is not from a legitimate source.

Pressure for immediate donations: Be cautious if callers or texters pressure you for immediate donations or create a sense of urgency.

Unusual payment methods: Legitimate campaigns typically don’t request payment via wire transfer or prepaid cards.

Unsolicited requests for personal information: Be wary of unsolicited communications asking for sensitive data like social security numbers or birth dates.

Offers of prizes or gift cards: Legitimate pollsters don’t usually offer prizes for completing surveys. If you’re asked to provide a credit card number to cover shipping for a “free” gift, it’s likely a scam.

Steps to safely donate

To ensure that your contributions are actually supporting the candidates and causes you believe in, it is important to follow a series of proactive steps. These seven precautions will help you navigate the political donation landscape safely and avoid falling victim to scams.

1. Verify official websites

To ensure that your contributions go to the intended candidates and causes, always donate directly through their official websites. Before making a donation, take the time to verify that the website you are visiting is legitimate. Look for secure URLs (https://) and official endorsements to confirm authenticity.

Also, take a moment to assess the situation and ensure that the request is coming from a verified and trustworthy source. If you have any doubts, independently verify the campaign’s contact information through official channels before making any donations. This extra step can help protect you from falling victim to scams and ensure your contributions support the intended cause.

2. Research the organization or PAC

Before committing your financial support, conduct thorough research on the organization or PAC you are considering. Websites like FEC.gov provide valuable information about political action committees, including their financial practices and transparency. This research can help you make informed decisions about where to direct your donations.

3. Use secure payment methods

When making a donation, it is advisable to use a credit card rather than other forms of payment, such as wire transfers or prepaid cards. Credit cards offer an additional layer of protection against fraud, allowing you to dispute charges if necessary. This step can help safeguard your financial information and ensure that your contributions are secure.

4. Be wary of unsolicited communications

Exercise caution when responding to unsolicited emails, calls or text messages requesting donations. If you receive an email or message filled with poor grammar and spelling, it is often a sign that the communication is not from a legitimate source. Additionally, be on the lookout for callers or texters who pressure you for immediate donations or ask for personal information. Legitimate campaigns typically do not engage in these practices.

5. Never click on links

Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails, texts or social media messages. Scammers often use these links to direct you to fake websites designed to steal your personal information or money.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

6. Use a data removal service

Consider using a data removal service to protect your personal information. These services can help remove your data from public databases and reduce the risk of identity theft. By limiting the amount of personal information available online, you can decrease the chances of being targeted by scammers.

While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time. Check out my top picks for data removal services here.

7. Report suspected scams

If you encounter a suspicious political donation solicitation, it is essential to take action. Reporting the scam to the FBI and your state attorney general’s office can help protect others from falling victim to similar schemes. Additionally, use the reporting tools provided by social media platforms to flag any posts that appear to spread false information about candidates or voting. By raising awareness and warning your friends and family about potential scams, you can contribute to a more informed electorate.

Kurt’s key takeaways

As the election season heats up, it is crucial to remain vigilant against the rise of political donation scams. By following the steps I’ve outlined above, you can help ensure that your financial support goes to the candidates and causes you believe in rather than to unscrupulous scammers. Your contributions should reflect your values and support the democratic process, not enrich those seeking to exploit it.

What responsibility do you think political parties and candidates have in combating donation scams that use their names and likenesses? How would you like to see them address this issue? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact.

