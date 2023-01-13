Best printers for 2023

Whether you work from home or an office, know a student, or only need to print once a year when it’s tax time, printers are still a necessary electronic for most.

If you’re a small business owner, you may need to print receipts and order forms constantly, or you may be someone who only needs to print the occasional shipping label or document to sign. If you’re working remotely, you may have a makeshift home office and need to fit your printer into a tighter space. If you print in large volumes or frequently, refillable ink printers might end up saving you money and giving you the color-rich finish you need.

No matter what your printing needs, these are the top printer choices for 2023 for photos and scanning, quick turnarounds, on-the-go printing, and more.

We start with the winning all-in-one printer that I call my favorite and bought it for our own family.

[Expert’s Winning Pick]

HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e

Best features:

Great all-in-one printer option for small business owners, home offices, or studentsOffers printing, copying, scanning, a document feeder, and printing from USB drives and mobile devicesUse this printer with or without internet connectionPrints quickly – 22 pages per minute for black ink and 18 pages per minute for color printsOffers good security features like encryption, password protection, and WiFi security so documents you print will be safe

At the time of publishing, this product had over 6,200 global ratings with 67 % giving the product 5 stars.

Get the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e

Best for Printing and Scanning Photos

HP ENVY Photo 7855

Best features:

This HP all-in-one printer comes with everything you’ll need to print or scan your favorite photosPrinter can be used with mobile devices so you can print photos directly from your phoneYou can also connect via WiFi and BluetoothPlug your SD card directly into your printer to print from your cameraConnects to the HP Smart App (available for both iPhone and Android) for easy printing

At the time of publishing, this product had over 6,900 global ratings with 69% giving the product 5 stars.

Get the HP ENVY Photo 7855

Epson Expression Premium XP-7100

Best features:

30-page auto-document feeder and auto two-sided printer/scanner and copierView, edit and print directly on printer from USB or SD card slot using a large, intuitive 4.3 inches touchscreenWiFi enabled so you can print from other devices such as tablets and smartphonesPrint brilliant, borderless photos up to 8″ x 10″, on specialty paper, or DVDsPrint 4″ x 6″ photos as fast as 12 secondsIndividual 5-color Claria inks are smudge, fade and water resistantNetwork-free WiFi enabled so you can print directly from another wireless device without needing to be on the same internet networkCreate custom projects with its Creative Print App

At the time of publishing, this product had over 2,800 global ratings with 67 % giving the product 5 stars.

Get the Epson Expression Premium XP-7100 Wireless Color Photo Printer

Fastest Printer

Brother HL-L3270 Color Laser Printer

Best features:

This Brother laser printer is a great option for a home officePrints up to 25 pages per minute in both black or color inkCan handle high-volume printing at a low-cost per pageFits a variety of paper sizesPrint via WiFi, Ethernet, Bluetooth, or from your mobile device

At the time of publishing, this product had over 1,400 global ratings with 73% giving the product 5 stars.

Get the Brother HL-L3270CDW Wireless Color Laster Printer

Best Printer for a Low Budget

Canon Pixma MG3620

Best features:

Great option for under $100All-in-one color inkjet printer with 2-sided printingConnect to it via WiFi, AirPrint (for Apple devices) and Google Cloud Print (for Android or PC devices)Print via your mobile device and tabletHas a scannerBe sure to follow the setup instructions to get the most out of this budget-friendly device

At the time of publishing, this product had over 20,000 global ratings with 64% giving the product 5 stars.

Get the Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless All-In-One Color Inkjet Printer

HP DeskJet 2755e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer

Best features:

Great option under $100Has a lot of connectivity options including BlueTooth, USB, or wifiReceive 6 free months of instant ink subscription when you activate HP+; ink ships to you. After 6 months, a monthly fee applies unless you cancelUse the HP SMART APP to print, scan, or copy from your phoneHas a scanner and copier

At the time of publishing, this product had over 23,000 global ratings with 64% giving the product 5 stars.

Get the HP DeskJet 2755e Wireless Color All-In-One Printer

Best Printer for Small Spaces

HP OfficeJet 250

Best features:

Great option for tight spaces or travelingYou can print and scan to and from your mobile device through WiFi and the HP ePrint app (available for iPhone and Android)Also includes a 10-page document feederYou can charge the printer fully in 90 minutes to bring it wherever you may need to printSupports multiple paper sizes which means it packs a lot of punch in the small size to fit in any office

At the time of publishing, this product had over 2,800 global ratings with 78% giving the product 5 stars.

Get the HP OfficeJet 250 All-In-One Portable Printer

Canon PIXMA TR150 Wireless Mobile Printer

Best features:

Perfect travel printer for smaller spaces or professionals who travelPrint 330 pages on one full charge, which means you don’t have to keep it constantly plugged in to workAdditionally, you can buy an attachable secondary battery to extend the life of the printer on the goPrint wirelessly or connect via USB connectionUse Mopria Print Service to print from an Android device and compatible with AirPrint (iPhone)Small footprint with 7.3 x 12.7 x 2.6 inches dimensionsLightweight weighing only at 6.70 lbsPrints media in various sizes up to 8.5 x 14 inch

At the time of publishing, this product had over 2,700 global ratings with 78% giving the product 5 stars.

Get the Canon PIXMA TR150 Wireless Mobile Printer

Best Eco-Friendly Printer/Refillable Ink Printer

Epson EcoTank ET-2850C

Best features:

Ink cartridge-free printer means you save money by not having to spring for tiny, expensive ink cartridgesGet more ink with refillable ink bottles, which means you can print up to 7,500 pages black/6,000 color or the equivalent of 90 ink cartridges!Initial ink provided with purchase usually lasts an average user 2 yearsCreates less waste because refillable ink bottles last so long and it means less ink bottles and cartridges in landfillsHigh-resolution flatbed scanner and copier that also comes with auto 2-sided printingWiFi enabled so you can print from other devices such as tablets and smartphones

At the time of publishing, this product had over 1,500 global ratings with 71% giving the product 5 stars.

Get the Epson EcoTank ET-2850 Wireless Color All-In-One Printer

Bonus Pick: Best Printer to Gift a Teen or Kid

HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer

Best features:

You can connect social media to this printer through the HP Sprocket App (available for iPhone iOS 10+ and Android 5+) and print directly using the HP SprocketIt’s rechargeable and pocket-sizedWith its Bluetooth capabilities, you can print wirelessly and since the printer is portable, it’s a great option for group events where multiple people can print from their phone or social mediaIt prints 2 x 3 photos on sticky-backed paper so you can peel the back off and have an instant sticker

At the time of publishing, this product had over 13,000 global ratings with 79% giving the product 5 stars.

Get the HP Sprocket Portable 2×3 Instant Photo Printer

Kodak Dock Plus 4×6 Instant Photo Printer

Best features:

A great way for your teen or kid to get their favorite photos off their phoneDock Android or iPhone and charge at the same timePrint using Bluetooth if desiredKeep those photos as long as you’d like to keep those memories: With 4Pass Technology, print gorgeous photos instantly. Because each photo is printed in layers of ribbon with a laminating process, it is fingerprint-proof and water-resistantPrint border or borderless 4×6 photosWith the Kodak Photo App, you can print from anywhere as well as utilize its fun, custom features such as filters, frames, and more!Includes 90 sheets of photo paper

At the time of publishing, this product had over 10,800 global ratings with 66% giving the product 5 stars.

Get the Kodak Dock Plus 4×6 Instant Photo Printer + 90 photo sheets

Let us know which printer you ended up buying and why. We’d love to hear from you.

