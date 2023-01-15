Best universal remote controls for 2023

We can all be grateful that the days of needing a different remote control for every device in our home are long gone.

Remember when you had a separate remote for your TV, cable, DVD (or VCR) player, and stereo? Today, we can all rely on universal remotes, one remote to control all of our entertainment needs.

Most universal remotes are compatible with nearly all devices made in the last ten years and are fairly user-friendly both in use and installation.

If you’re glaring at the pile of remotes for your TV, cable, BluRay, and AppleTV lying on your coffee table, it may be time to switch over and invest in a universal remote. Here are some recommendations:

Many remotes for the price of one

SofaBaton Universal Remote Control

For those with simpler needs

One for All Smart Control 8

Most compatible

Inteset INT-422 4-in-1 Universal Backlit IR Learning Remote

Even though it can only support 4 devices in your home, the Inteset INT-422 4-in-1 Universal Backlit IR Learning Remote is compatible with nearly every device there is. So much so, that even if it does come across a device it doesn’t appear compatible with, its built-in device code database allows it to look up the code for these devices and learn it.

The Inteset 4-in-1 also comes with “macro programming”, where it can remember multiple details you made on certain channels, such as volume and enabling closed captioning, and then allows you to program them all with the click of a single button. At the time of publishing, this product had over 4,300 global ratings with 60% giving the product 5 stars.

Much more than just a remote

Amazon Fire TV Cube

While technically speaking, the Fire TV cube is a streaming media player, giving you access to just about every available streaming service in excellent 4K HDR quality, we also included it here because you can also connect it to your cable box and game consoles, and can switch between your services with voice command. On top of that, you can even check the weather, set reminders, and start video calls all through its voice command system. At the time of publishing, this product had over 1,600 global ratings with 62% giving the product 5 stars.

Do you use a universal remote? Let us know your favorite one. We’d love to hear from you.

