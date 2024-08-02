Building-in-a-box transforms into a portable tiny home in minutes

Are you a camper looking to upgrade your camping space and explore the great outdoors in comfort? Or perhaps you’re seeking a mobile office solution that can be set up anywhere? Or maybe you’re an emergency responder in need of quick, reliable shelter in disaster zones? The CMAX System just might be for you.

This innovative “building-in-a-box” transforms from a compact, easily transportable unit into a spacious portable shelter in just minutes. It is designed to provide a home-like experience wherever your adventures take you. So, whether you’re setting up camp in the mountains or providing emergency shelter after a disaster, CMAX has got you covered.

Unpacking the CMAX: What’s in the box?

Imagine a structure that’s 19.6 feet long, 7.4 feet wide, and 7.2 feet high. Now, picture that entire thing folding down into an approximately 400-pound box that can fit in the back of your pickup or on a trailer. That’s the CMAX for you. It’s a solid-floored unit that’s also an easily relocatable temporary building.

From box to building in 11 minutes flat

This isn’t some flimsy pop-up tent. The CMAX is a robust structure that two people can set up in just 11 minutes without any special tools. It’s raised off the ground with 20 height-adjustable feet, making it stable on most relatively flat surfaces. The telescopic legs can handle height differences of up to 5 in from one end to the other. It expands from a 3-foot storage space to a 14-foot living space that is able to comfortably sleep eight people.

Versatility is its middle name

The CMAX System is a jack-of-all-trades. It can serve as a temporary storage unit, a mobile medical clinic or laboratory, or even provide a luxurious glamping experience. Its rigid central structure allows for some serious upgrades.

The latest in the CMAX lineup, the CX20 units, are taking portable living to the next level. With high ceilings, cross ventilation, and a spacious feel, these units are designed for comfort without sacrificing functionality.

You can add solar panels for off-grid power, install air conditioning for those hot summer days, and even include a water treatment unit for clean water anywhere. It also comes with a motion sensor and lockable door for security.

Tech-savvy shelter: The future of CMAX

CMAX isn’t just resting on its laurels. They’re developing a SmartCmax mobile app that will connect to your iPhone and other iOS devices using Bluetooth. This will allow you to control your portable shelter from your smartphone.

The price tag: Too good to be true?

Now, here’s where it gets interesting. The CMAX System is priced at $8,000. But don’t go rushing to their website with your credit card just yet. The buying process is a bit… unconventional. When you try to buy a CMAX, they might try to sell you shares in the company instead. Odd? Yes. But don’t worry, you can still get your hands on one without becoming a shareholder. Just be prepared for a unique shopping experience.

More than just a product: The CMAX Foundation

Here’s a heartwarming twist for every 10 CMAX units sold, one is donated to the CMAX Foundation for use in refugee camps or disaster sites. Your glamping adventure could help provide shelter for those who really need it. The CMAX Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, focuses on natural disaster relief and refugee support.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The CMAX System is undoubtedly an innovative solution to portable housing. Its versatility, ease of setup and durability make it an attractive option for a wide range of uses – from casual camping to emergency disaster relief. The high ceilings, cross ventilation and potential for add-ons like solar panels and A/C units set it apart from traditional portable shelters.

Whether it’s the future of portable housing or just a really cool concept, one thing’s for sure – the CMAX System is pushing the boundaries of what we think is possible in portable shelter design. From its tool-free assembly to its potential for high-tech upgrades, CMAX is redefining what it means to have a home away from home.

