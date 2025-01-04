Can I outsmart thieves with a hidden AirTag in RFID wallet?

Apple AirTags can be a great way to outsmart car thieves, but there are some drawbacks to consider. A key limitation is that thieves who also have iPhones can usually detect a hidden AirTag in vehicles they are trying to steal. This makes hiding an AirTag tricky.

That’s why we were intrigued by Brian’s inquiry about using other ways to make Apple AirTags undetectable to car thieves or outsmarting them twice.

“If an AirTag is put in an RFID wallet and hidden in a car, can the AirTag be located by a thief using a locator? I know the AirTag will function in the wallet, but will it be undetectable by the thief?“ — Brian, LaSalle, Illinois

Below are reasons why using an RFID wallet might end up leaving you outsmarted instead.

Why RFID wallets might not outsmart car thieves?

Some thieves use RFID readers, which use radio waves, to scan and read data such as credit cards in wallets. The function of RFID wallets and bags is to protect items or devices from these radio waves by blocking them.

Apple AirTags use different technology, so even if it was placed in an RFID-blocking wallet or bag, it could still be detected by a thief with an iPhone or locator. Unlike the radio waves used to scan for credit cards and other data, Apple AirTags use Bluetooth and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology. Neither technology can be shielded by RFID-blocking material because those materials cannot block Bluetooth and UWB signals.

What can block AirTag technology?

Faraday bags, on the other hand, use electromagnetic shielding and can successfully block Apple AirTag signals, such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi signals, from being detected by thieves. The only issue with putting an Apple AirTag in a Faraday bag to hide in your car is that if the car thief cannot read or locate the signal it emits, you cannot either.

While the Apple AirTag may go undetected when in a Faraday bag, you will likely not be able to use FindMy or any other tracking methods to locate it either, because those methods require signals pinged from the AirTag to other iPhones and Apple Devices to track location.

Alternatives to AirTags for car security

While Apple AirTags offer some benefits, there are other technologies and methods to consider for enhancing car security. For example, GPS trackers provide real-time location data without the risk of being detected by a nearby iPhone. Additionally, physical deterrents like steering wheel locks and alarm systems can act as effective safeguards. Combining multiple layers of security can better protect your vehicle against theft. Check out how to prevent your car from being stolen.

Kurt’s key takeaways

While Apple AirTags can be a useful device to help you keep track of your vehicle, whether it is lost or stolen, it does not replace the reliability of a GPS system installed in your vehicle if you are trying to outsmart car thieves. Because car thieves might be able to locate an Apple AirTag hidden in your vehicle, it may not provide the layer of protection you hope for. Though the technology in RFID wallets will not block signals from an Apple AirTag, which will make them detectable to locators and scanners, Faraday bags will. Unfortunately, you will end up outsmarting yourself in trying to outsmart car thieves if you use a Faraday bag because you will then not be able to track the Apple AirTags either. If you are looking for the optimal way to outsmart car thieves, the Apple AirTags might not be the answer you are looking for.

