Create custom visuals on your iPhone with Image Playground in iOS 18.2
Apple’s new Image Playground feature is an excellent addition to the iPhone, allowing you to easily create custom visuals.
This innovative tool transforms simple text prompts into images or animations in seconds, opening up a world of creativity right at your fingertips.
Ensure compatibility before you start
Before diving in, ensure your iPhone is compatible. Image Playground works on:
- iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max
- All iPhone 16 models
How to update software to 18.2 or later on iPhone
To access Image Playground, update to iOS 18.2 or later:
- Open Settings
- Tap General
- Select Software Update
- Tap Update Now
- Enter your passcode and agree to terms
- Wait for the installation to complete
How to use Image Playground
Once updated, locate the Image Playground app icon on your home screen. It looks like a cute animal in a soap bubble. The app uses Apple Intelligence to combine concepts, text descriptions and people from your photo library to create stylized images. Here’s how to use it:
- Open the Image Playground app
- Where it says “Describe an image,” go ahead and type a prompt describing the image you want (e.g., “A cat wearing sunglasses”) or add a suggestion from the list
- Hit Enter and watch as Image Playground generates your image
- Swipe through to select the image you want to use
- You can click the three horizontal dots in the circle in the upper right of the screen to copy, duplicate or add caption
- Tap Done when satisfied
- Click the share icon (up arrow in the square) in the bottom left to share
- You can share via AirDrop, Message or Email, or copy or save image to your iPhone.
Want to make it even more special?
You can create images based on your contacts. Here’s how:
- Open the Image Playground app
- Click the plus sign in the app.
- Tap “Choose Photo.”
- Click on the photo you want to use.
- Customize it by typing what you want to add (like adding a hat) in the “Describe an image” field.
- Tap the up arrow.
- Swipe through the images to choose the one you like.
- Tap the selected image and click Done.
- Tap the “share icon” (up arrow in the square box) in the lower left of the screen to AirDrop, message or email the image.
- You can also copy it or save it to your device.
Kurt’s key takeaways
Image Playground allows anyone with a compatible iPhone to produce unique, personalized images in seconds. While the results may not always perfectly capture reality, the technology is likely to improve over time. This feature opens up new possibilities for digital expression and storytelling right from your pocket.
