Department of Defense establishes generative AI task force

The Department of Defense announced the establishment of a generative artificial intelligence task force on Thursday.

Task Force Lima is an initiative that the DOD says reflects its commitment to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence in a responsible and strategic way.

The task force will play a pivotal role in analyzing and integrating generative AI tools, such as large language models, across the department.

“The establishment of Task Force Lima underlines the Department of Defense’s unwavering commitment to leading the charge in AI innovation,” Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks, who directed the organization of Task Force Lima, said in a release.

“As we navigate the transformative power of generative AI, our focus remains steadfast on ensuring national security, minimizing risks and responsibly integrating these technologies. The future of defense is not just about adopting cutting-edge technologies, but doing so with foresight, responsibility, and a deep understanding of the broader implications for our nation,” she added.

Task Force Lima – which is led by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office – will assess, synchronize and employ generative AI capabilities across the department. The office, founded last year, is dedicated to integrating and optimizing artificial intelligence capabilities across the department and accelerating the department’s adoption of data, analytics and AI.

In addition to safeguarding national security, the task force will ensure the department remains at the forefront of such “cutting-edge” technologies.

The department said Task Force Lima will help to minimize risk and redundancy while also pursuing generative AI initiatives. The release said the department aims to enhance operations in areas including warfighting, business affairs, health, policy and readiness.

“The DOD has an imperative to responsibly pursue the adoption of generative AI models while identifying proper protective measures and mitigating national security risks that may result from issues such as poorly managed training data,” Dr. Craig Martell, the Department of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer said, “We must also consider the extent to which our adversaries will employ this technology and seek to disrupt our own use of AI-based solutions.”