Desperately need Facebook help? Don’t fall for this scam.

We recently received this email from Sue M. about a scam she nearly fell for when she tried changing her Facebook account password.

Here’s what she has to say:

“It all started when my Facebook was hacked. I couldn’t get in to change my password, so I googled Facebook customer service. A number came up, which I foolishly called.

I was told to download the Anydesk app. He asked to type in my address, but the screen never came up. I started feeling uncomfortable, so I hung up and uninstalled the app. My question is, has my Samsung android phone been invaded?

I got a new credit card number, but I am afraid to use it on my phone. Any information you could give me would be greatly appreciated! Thank you so much for your time!!!” – Sue M.

Sue was right to uninstall the Anydesk app, as this scam has been used before by other Facebook scammers.

How do scammers use Anydesk?

It has been reported before that scammers will call innocent victims and tell them to install the Anydesk app, just like this one did with Sue.

Anydesk is a secure app that allows IT experts to work on your computer remotely with whatever tech issues you’re having, which would make sense considering Sue was intending to call Facebook for IT help.

However, scammers will ask you to download this app so that they can access your computer or mobile phone to get personal and bank details. Once they have this information from you, there’s no telling how much damage they can do.

“How do I know if my phone has been hacked?”

As Sue was worried about whether her phone had been hacked by these potential scammers, here are a few red flags to look out for in case you are having the same issue:

Random or full-screen pop-up messagesUnrecognizable apps being downloaded or usedUninitiated calls, texts, or emails from your phoneHigh background data usageBattery drainageApps opening and closing without warningMultiple online accounts were compromised with password.

Check out our tips on what to do if your phone has been hacked by heading over to CyberGuy.com and searching “how to tell if your phone has been hacked” by clicking the magnifying glass at the top of my website.

“What can I do to prevent getting scammed?”

There are a few steps you should take to make sure you never fall for a scammer’s tricks.

Never give your personal information over the phone: if you receive a suspicious phone call or if someone is asking you for your personal information while on the phone, don’t fall for itResearch apps before downloading: although Anydesk is a legitimate app, it’s important for you to always research an app before downloading it so that you know what it’s being used for and if it’s legit. Always check:

The number of ratings (avoid apps with little to no ratings)

The quality of the written comments (A telltale sign of suspicious apps often have poor grammar)

If the developer has a legit website.

The number of ratings (avoid apps with little to no ratings)The quality of the written comments (A telltale sign of suspicious apps often have poor grammar)If the developer has a legit website.Install antivirus software on your device: The best way to protect yourself from any kind of malware is to have antivirus software installed on your device.

I’ve broken down the top antivirus protection for Mac, PC, iOS and Android devices. My top pick is TotalAV and includes real-time anti-malware protection which keeps your computers protected against the very latest threats.

See my expert review of the best antivirus protection for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices by searching “Best Antivirus” at CyberGuy.com by clicking the magnifying glass icon at the top of my website.

