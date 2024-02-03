Discover the future of RVing with the Electric Transformer House

You know how sometimes you see some awesome tech that makes you go “wow” and “whoa” and “I want that”?

Well, this is one of those times.

A California-based start-up called AC Future has unveiled a cool electric RV concept called eTH, which they claim will revolutionize the way we travel and live.

What is the eTH RV?

eTH stands for “electric transformer house.” It is the result of a collaboration between AC Future and the legendary Italian design house Pininfarina, known for creating some of the most iconic cars in history.

The eTH is not your typical RV. It is designed to function like an expandable luxury mini-home, offering a lot of interior space and many futuristic features and amenities. The eTH is described as a mobile living solution that will make you truly feel at home wherever you go. It offers a perfect combination of luxurious amenities, smart technology and eco-friendly features.

How does the RV transform?

The electric RV measures 20 feet long and 11 feet high, but it has a neat little trick up its sleeve. The highlight of the eTH is its transformable design with expandable walls that unlock up to 400 square feet of living space inside the cabin.

Side-outs are very common with large-size RVs, and the expandable walls share the same concept. But these extend way further than traditional slide-outs, opening up a lot more interior space. At the press of a button, the RV goes into House Mode, in which the length increases to 29 feet, and the total width goes up by 8 feet. As a result, the RV turns into a well-appointed 400-square-foot house with all the necessary amenities and features.

What are the features and amenities of the RV?

Another interesting feature of the eTH is its cockpit, which can transform into a work desk thanks to a retractable steering wheel that lowers away. This allows you to work comfortably and productively while on the road, or enjoy some entertainment and relaxation. The cockpit also features a touchscreen display that can control various functions of the RV, such as lighting, temperature, security and entertainment.

The eTH also has a spacious living room which can also be converted into a bedroom with a queen-size bed and a closet.

In addition, it offers a kitchen with all the necessary appliances, such as a sink, a stove, a microwave, a refrigerator and a dishwasher.

A bathroom with a shower, a toilet and a sink is one of the many features that make the eTH functional and elegant.

It sleeps four and has a spacious private bedroom.

How does the RV run?

AC Future has hinted that there will be an electric and a gasoline-powered version or a combination of both. They also claim that the RV will have a gross vehicle weight rating of 19,000 pounds, which is quite impressive for an electric vehicle.

The eTH also focuses on sustainability and off-the-grid operability. It features a retractable solar panel roof that can generate about 25kWh of power, enough to run the RV for a day.

An atmospheric water generator system that can turn air moisture into clean water is another unique feature that the eTH offers. The company claims that the system can generate more than 13 gallons of clean water daily, which can be used for drinking, cooking, washing and other purposes.

With Starlink connectivity for satellite internet on the go, the RV lets you stay connected wherever you are. Thanks to all of these features, the eTH offers seven days of off-grid capabilities, allowing you to explore the world without any limitations.

When will the eTH be available?

The eTH is still a concept, but AC Future says it might enter “mass production” sometime in the fourth quarter of 2025. They have not announced the price or availability of the eTH yet, but they say they are aiming to make it affordable and accessible to a wide range of customers.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The eTH is certainly an ambitious and innovative project that could change the future of RVs and mobile living. It combines the best of both worlds: the comfort and convenience of a home and the mobility and flexibility of a vehicle. It also showcases the potential of electric and sustainable technologies.

