Ditch boring emoji and create your own unique versions with Genmoji on iPhone

Have you ever found yourself scrolling through the emoji keyboard, frustrated that you can’t find the perfect little icon to express your exact sentiment?

Well, Apple has a solution for you with its latest iOS 18.2 update: Genmoji.

This innovative feature allows you to create custom emoji on the fly, bringing a whole new level of personalization to your conversations.

What is Genmoji?

Genmoji, a clever blend of “generative AI” and “emoji,” is Apple’s latest addition to its Apple Intelligence suite. This feature harnesses the power of on-device artificial intelligence to generate custom emoji based on your text descriptions.

Whether you’re looking for an “elephant riding a roller coaster” or a “frog with tap-dancing shoes,” Genmoji can bring your imagination to life in emoji form. You can even create emoji based on people in your Photos app, making your digital expressions more intimate and meaningful. This level of customization allows you to convey nuanced emotions and situations that standard emoji simply can’t capture.

Compatibility and availability

It’s important to note that Genmoji is available only on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models or devices from the iPhone 16 lineup. The feature is part of the iOS 18.2 update, which Apple recently released.

How to update your software to iOS 18.2 or later

First things first, let’s update your software to iOS 18.2 or later:

Open Settings.

Tap General.

Select Software Update.

Tap Update Now.

Enter your passcode and agree to terms.

and Wait for the installation to complete.

How to set up Image PlayGround

Open the Messages app.

Start a conversation.

Tap the + sign.

Click Image Playground.

Scroll down and tap Set Up.

Tap Done.

How to use Genmoji

Using Genmoji is surprisingly simple:

Open the Messages app.

Start a conversation.

Tap the emoji icon in the bottom-left corner of the keyboard.

in the bottom-left corner of the keyboard. Then tap the emoji icon next to the text search bar.

next to the text search bar. In the search field, describe a Genmoji you want to create, like a cat with a top hat.

you want to create, like a cat with a top hat. Wait for the AI to generate your custom emoji.

Swipe through the options and select your favorite.

Tap “Add” to insert your new emoji into your message. Then, tap the up arrow.

After seeing the results of your initial description, you can alter your Genmoji simply by changing the description in the new Genmoji screen.

How to create a Genmoji using a person’s photo

To create a Genmoji using a person’s photo from your gallery, follow these steps:

Ensure photo tagging

First, make sure the person you want to use is tagged in your Photos app. This is crucial for Genmoji creation. You can only use people who are already in your contacts. It works best with clear, front-facing photos where the person’s face is easily visible.

Open Messages.

Tap the emoji keyboard.

Tap the Genmoji creation icon at the top right of the keyboard.

Select a person

In the “Describe a Genmoji” field, type the name of the person exactly as they are tagged in your Photos library.

exactly as they are tagged in your Photos library. Tap “Choose a Person.”

Select the person from your identified Photos contacts.

from your identified Photos contacts. Tap Done.

Customize the Genmoji

Add a descriptive context , like “Danny celebrating his 35th birthday.”

, like “Danny celebrating his 35th birthday.” Swipe through the generated options to find the best representation.

to find the best representation. You can refine the Genmoji by modifying the description, such as changing “Danny at birthday” to “Danny wearing a party hat.”

the Genmoji by modifying the description, such as changing “Danny at birthday” to “Danny wearing a party hat.” By tapping the More (or three horizontal dots) next to the Genmoji, you can copy, share, save to stickers and add a caption.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Genmoji isn’t just a fun new feature; it’s a total game-changer for how we chat with each other. You can create an emoji that perfectly captures your mood or a specific situation. How awesome is that? As we start to embrace more AI in our daily lives, Genmoji really takes our conversations up a notch, making them more personal and creative.

