Elon Musk notifies Twitter employees that layoffs will begin on Friday: Report

Elon Musk is moving forward with his plans to reshape Twitter’s workforce, informing the company’s 7,500 employees that layoffs will start on Friday, according to the Washington Post.

“Team, In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” an email to employees on Thursday read, according to the newspaper.

“We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

Several top executives have already exited the company amid the impending layoffs, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Finanical Officer Ned Segal, and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

When Musk first broached purchasing Twitter earlier this year, he tweeted that the company under his ownership “will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec & server hardware.”

Musk tweeted last week that the “most messed up” thing at Twitter right now is that “there seem to be 10 people ‘managing’ for every one person coding.”

A spokesperson for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.