Fox News AI Newsletter: AI version of dead actor
Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.
IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
– ‘Alien: Romulus’ director defends AI version of dead actor’s likeness after fan backlash- Nvidia is ‘one of best companies ever’ to adapt with market landscape: Adam Kobeissi- Buy Nvidia between $95 and $104: D.R. Barton
‘ALIEN’ RESURRECTION: Fans of the “Alien” franchise had a few concerns about the appearance of beloved actor Ian Holm brought back to life by artificial intelligence.
CHANGING MARKET: Kobeissi Letter editor-in-chief Adam Kobeissi said to expect volatility with AI-focused Nvidia’s stock, and that the dips are buying opportunities, on FOX Business’ “Making Money.”
WHEN TO BUY: Woodshaw Financial Group principal D.R. Barton analyzes Nvidia and reveals when he would buy the stock on FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.”
NOT DONE YET: Rob Luna Wealth Academy founder Rob Luna discussed what’s behind Nvidia’s stock plunge on FOX Business’ “Making Money.”
