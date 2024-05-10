Fox News AI Newsletter: American spies to use secret AI service from Microsoft: report

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

– US spies to use secretive AI service from Microsoft- Sheryl Crow demands lawmakers ‘act now’ on AI, after her fears inspired new album- US blocks some Intel, Qualcomm exports to China over Beijing’s objections

‘AI FOR SPIES’: U.S. intelligence agencies will soon be using a secretive generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform from Microsoft that will let America’s spies safely use AI models in the process of analyzing sensitive data.

‘ACT NOW’: Sheryl Crow is calling on Congress to “act now” about artificial intelligence in the music industry and beyond.

CHIP RESTRICTIONS: The U.S. on Tuesday revoked some of Intel and Qualcomm’s licenses to export to China over national security concerns, a move that the Chinese government complained was unnecessary and excessive.

DOWN LOW: The use of generative artificial intelligence tools by employees in the workplace is booming, but most of the workers who are utilizing the new technology have reservations about admitting it, new data indicates.

LAPTOP KILLER: Apple just made its first artificial intelligence product move with the M4 Apple silicon chip in an iPad pro model that is bigger, faster, thinner and lighter than its predecessor.

