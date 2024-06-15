Fox News AI Newsletter: Ashton Kutcher doubles down

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

– Ashton Kutcher doubles down on AI comments after facing backlash: ‘Need to be prepared’ for what’s coming- Artificial intelligence, proven in NASA and neurosurgery, could remake childhood education- Pope Francis warns of AI in first-ever G-7 papal address

‘BE PREPARED’: Ashton Kutcher is addressing the backlash he’s faced after saying artificial intelligence could essentially replace a multitude of roles in the entertainment industry. Last week, Kutcher spoke with former Google CEO Eric Schmidt at the Berggruen Salon in Los Angeles, praising OpenAI’s generative video tool, Sora.

TEACHER’S AID: Artificial intelligence delivered advances to the U.S. space program and to medicine decades before it made headlines. Now, AI is poised to bring major improvements to American education, tech entrepreneur Alex Galvagni said in an exclusive interview in New York City with Fox News Digital.

AI BOOM COMING? Apple’s artificial intelligence features will push consumers to seek iPhone upgrades and be a boon for future sales, some analysts projected. “We believe Apple’s AI strategy will leverage its golden installed base around personalization and LLMs [large language models] on the phone that should change the growth trajectory of Cupertino as spur an AI driven iPhone upgrade cycle starting with iPhone 16,” Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said in a research note after WWDC.

POPE’S AI WARNING: Pope Francis delivered the first-ever papal address at a G-7 conference on Friday, warning about the ethical pitfalls of artificial intelligence. The pope told the council of world leaders in Fasano, Italy, that AI offers immense benefit to the human race, but also threatens to dehumanize society.

MUSK MOVES: Billionaire Elon Musk moved to drop his lawsuit against artificial intelligence (AI) firm OpenAI that accused the company of abandoning its original mission of developing AI for the benefit of humanity rather than financial profit.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FacebookInstagramYouTubeTwitterLinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News FirstFox News OpinionFox News LifestyleFox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox NewsFox BusinessFox WeatherFox SportsTubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.