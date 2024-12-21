Fox News AI Newsletter: Cate Blanchett ‘deeply concerned’

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

– Cate Blanchett worries AI could ‘totally replace anyone’

– ChatGPT CEO talks Elon Musk feud, criticizes Biden admin AI regulation

– 10 things you should never tell an AI chatbot

‘DEEPLY CONCERNED’: Cate Blanchett is one of the many actors expressing fears about artificial intelligence. In a recent interview with the BBC, the Oscar winner said the technology “deeply concerned” her.

ALTMAN OPENS UP: OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman opened up about Elon Musk’s feud with him and his view of how regulations related to artificial intelligence development should be framed.

CHATBOT SAFETY: This is a heartbreaking story out of Florida . Megan Garcia thought her 14-year-old son was spending all his time playing video games. She had no idea he was having abusive, in-depth and sexual conversations with a chatbot powered by the app Character AI.

SPLIT STRATEGY: A recent survey found that investors and CEOs are viewing artificial intelligence (AI) investments differently. Nearly 80% of investors expect AI projects to generate a positive return on investment within the first year, while 41% CEOs of large-cap companies are willing to let AI initiatives mature over the course of one to two years before they expect positive results.

TECH REVOLUTION: Congress’s bipartisan task force on artificial intelligence recently released its long-anticipated report, detailing strategies for how the U.S. can protect itself against emerging AI-related threats while ensuring the nation remains a leader in innovation within this rapidly evolving sector.

