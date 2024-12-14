Fox News AI Newsletter: Chatbot’s deadly prompt

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

SUITS MOUNTING: Two Texas parents filed a lawsuit this week against the makers of Character.AI, claiming the artificial intelligence chatbot is a “clear and present danger to minors,” with one plaintiff alleging it encouraged their teen to kill his parents.

GENERATION AT RISK: Senate lawmakers unanimously passed the bipartisan-led Take It Down Act that would force social media companies to speedily remove sexually explicit deepfakes , prevent them from being posted and criminalize the act.

‘WHAT WILL BE LEFT?’: Lisa Kudrow fears an uncertain future as artificial intelligence becomes more and more prevalent in Hollywood.

FUTURISTIC ROBOCOP: Footage from the streets of China captured a scene straight from a science fiction novel – spherical drones alongside patrolling law enforcement.

