Fox News AI Newsletter: China forces AI to toe party line

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

– Mastering ‘the art of brainwashing,’ China intensifies AI censorship

– FCC advances rule requiring disclosure of AI use in political ads

– 3 most dangerous tech threats to 2024 elections

BRAINWASHED: China has once again extended its policy of censorship and surveillance as it looks to keep artificial intelligence models in check even as it races to advance the ever-expanding technology.

‘TIDE OF DISINFORMATION’: The Federal Communications Commission announced a new proposed regulation that would require the use of artificial intelligence in broadcast TV and radio ads to be disclosed to the audience through an on-air announcement.

THREATENED: With the rise of artificial intelligence technology in the form of deepfakes, as well as misinformation campaigns that can manipulate peoples’ emotions, don’t let yourself fall for them. These three categories of cyberthreats should be on the radar ahead of elections. Here’s what you need to know and how to keep yourself safe and thinking for yourself.

AI WAITING GAME: Apple’s upcoming release of new artificial intelligence tools is now expected to occur later than originally expected, coming after the initial launch of the new iOS 18 software for iPhone and iPads, according to a report.

