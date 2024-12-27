Fox News AI Newsletter: DC air defense gets major upgrade

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

AI CAMERA SURVEILLANCE : The National Capital Region (NCR) is rolling out an advanced artificial intelligence-based visual recognition system that’s taking air defense to a whole new level.

THE FUTURE IS NOW: Autonomous, unmanned drones and artificial intelligence have already begun to shape the wars today and the future.

STAYING IN FIRST PLACE: As the U.S. races to maintain its global leadership in AI, much of the conversation revolves around natural language processing, the reshoring of the semiconductor supply chain and powering data centers.

AI FOOD TRACKER: The Drop uses advanced computer vision and artificial intelligence to detect meals with remarkable precision. When you start eating, the smart AI chip activates, and a 4K camera takes a cropped image of your meal.

