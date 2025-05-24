Fox News AI Newsletter: Expert warns just 20 cloud images can make an AI deepfake video of your child

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

DEEPFAKE DANGERS: Parents love capturing their kids’ big moments, from first steps to birthday candles. But a new study out of the U.K. shows many of those treasured images may be scanned, analyzed and turned into data by cloud storage services, and nearly half of parents don’t even realize it.

AI DECODED: Whether it’s powering your phone’s autocorrect or helping someone create a new recipe with a few words, artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere right now. But if you’re still nodding along when someone mentions “neural networks” or “generative AI,” you’re not alone.

BIG BROTHER TECH: New York City’s subway system is testing artificial intelligence to boost security and reduce crime. Michael Kemper, a 33-year NYPD veteran and the chief security officer for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which is the largest transit agency in the United States, is leading the rollout of AI software designed to spot suspicious behavior as it happens.

WORLD CLASS: First lady Melania Trump is launching an audiobook of her memoir using artificial intelligence (AI) audio technology in multiple languages, Fox News Digital has learned.

EXTREME ROBODOG: What really sets the Lynx M20 apart is its use of advanced artificial intelligence. The robot is equipped with AI motion-control algorithms that allow it to autonomously perceive and adapt to its environment, adjusting its posture and gait to handle everything from rocky trails to debris-strewn ruins.

