Fox News AI Newsletter: ‘Fargo’ creator: ‘We’ve got a fight on our hands’

– ‘Fargo’ creator warns AI is a threat, ‘we’ve got a fight on our hands’- AI will tamp down inflation, provide greater ‘social safety net,’ Silicon Valley businessman says- Man paralyzed in diving mishap has medical miracle a year after getting AI-powered brain implant

READY FOR BATTLE: “Fargo” series creator Noah Hawley is wary of the good and bad in artificial intelligence.

AI OPTIMISM: A prominent Silicon Valley businessman and venture capitalist believes artificial intelligence can spur deflation and create enough growth to help those whose jobs will be lost to the technology.

MEDICAL MIRACLE: A New York man who was left paralyzed after a diving accident is starting to regain movement a year after receiving an artificial intelligence-powered implant in his brain.

PUNTED: A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a California bill that outlaws AI-generated “deepfake” content and required the removal of “deceptive content” from social media.

