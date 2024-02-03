Fox News AI Newsletter: ‘Full House’ star on ‘frightening’ new tech

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

Candace Cameron Bure says AI frightens her, won't be used in family films- Biden's push to protect American tech from China garners mixed reviews from experts- Creepy embodied AI avatar gives a face and a voice to ChatGPT interaction

‘A LITTLE FRIGHTENING’: Candace Cameron Bure finds artificial intelligence “a little frightening” when it comes to filmmaking.

‘LAYERS OF BUREAUCRACY’: A Biden administration push to force cloud companies to disclose when a foreigner uses their platforms to power artificial intelligence could be seen as an escalation in the ongoing tech war between China and the U.S., though experts are split on how effective the strategy will be.

CREEPY FACE: AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Bing Chat and Bard are becoming more and more popular, but what if they could also have a human-like appearance, voice and even emotions? That’s the idea behind WEHEAD, an artificial intelligence device that transforms ChatGPT into a lifelike avatar that can interact with you in real time.

LIVING HISTORY: A Cincinnati museum is using artificial intelligence in a creative new way, hoping the growing technology will help future generations to better understand the Holocaust.

‘SHOW ME THE MONEY’: Many businesses that integrated generative artificial intelligence tools into their operations last year have not seen the returns they expected, leading some to believe the new technology is over-hyped. One expert says this is the year those businesses will be demanding results.

POWERFUL THREAT: North Korea has been developing artificial intelligence across various sectors, including in military technology and programs that safeguard nuclear reactors, which could create international threats, according to a new report.

