Fox News AI Newsletter: Hit TV series creator warns Hollywood

'Black Mirror' creator says AI technology isn't the problem: 'It's how you use it'- AI scams are proliferating. A new tool is attempting to combat them- Wyoming man running as bot concedes race, launches 'alliance' to inject AI into politics

USE WITH CAUTION: In any conversation about artificial intelligence, the hit series “Black Mirror” usually comes up, thanks to its stories about humans’ lives being impacted by technology, mostly for the worse. Creator Charlie Brooker doesn’t think AI-generated creativity is the way forward for Hollywood, saying, “If you were using it to generate a pitch and then try to turn it into a show, I think that’s not good. And you’ll end up with dog s–t, and you’ll be putting people out of work. So, with any of these things, it’s how you use it.

COMBATING DEEPFAKES: Computer security company McAfee launched a deepfake detection tool to combat the rise in AI scams and misinformation.

NO AI ‘VIC’-TORY: Victor Miller, who had been running as an artificial intelligence-powered bot named “VIC” [Virtual Integrated Citizen] in Wyoming’s capital city, conceded his bid to make technological political history on Wednesday.

REPLACED BY ROBOT: California-based company Figure has unveiled its second-generation humanoid robot, Figure 02. This innovative creation is initially targeted at production lines in commercial settings, where it aims to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

