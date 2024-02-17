Fox News AI Newsletter: Hollywood star’s AI lawsuit faces major setback

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

LEGAL SETBACK: Sarah Silverman and other authors’ lawsuit against OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has hit a snag.

EMPOWERED PATIENTS’: Years ago, patients could have been seen as more passive recipients of care; today they are empowered and educated “consumers” who desire to be part of their care decisions.

CAREER ADVICE FROM CHATGPT: Providing employees with opportunities for growth in the workplace can be critical in building loyalty, which is something many employers could use these days in an age of increased attrition and diminishing engagement.

‘DECEPTION DETECTOR’: The popular female-founded dating app announced it is integrating A.I. technology into its new “Deception Detector” to help cut out catfishing by blocking scam accounts and fake profiles.

SPEAKING FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE: Families of gun violence victims are using artificial intelligence to recreate their loved ones’ voices and taunt lawmakers who oppose gun control on the sixth anniversary of the Parkland massacre.

NATIONAL ‘FUTURISTIC’ LEAGUE: As injuries continue to play a critical role in the sport of football, the NFL’s “digital athlete” initiative uses artificial intelligence to study players’ movements in hopes of avoiding player injuries.

