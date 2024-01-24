Fox News AI Newsletter: How artificial intelligence already outsmarts us

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

– Will AI ever outsmart humans? In some ways, it already has- Experts highlight American role in Ukraine’s unbelievable AI military development- Baltimore union denies school principal went on ‘ungrateful Black kids’ rant, calls it an AI fraud

ROBOT IQ: The rapid development of artificial intelligence has led some to fear dangerous scenarios where the technology is smarter than the humans who created it, but some experts believe AI has already reached that point in certain ways.

FORMIDABLE WARRIORS: Ukraine’s artificial intelligence (AI) development continues at a frightening pace beyond that of even tech giants in the U.S. and China as the war with Russia lurches toward a third year, but experts highlighted America’s critical role in helping that rapid advance.

RUSH TO JUDGMENT?: A Baltimore, Maryland school district has launched an investigation after a high school principal was allegedly recorded making racist comments to students and staff. And AI is being blamed.

MILITARY TECH: OpenAI, the parent company of the popular artificial intelligence chatbot platform ChatGPT, altered its usage policy to get rid of a prohibition on using their technology for “military and warfare.”

HEALTH CARE AI’S SECRET WEAPON: Fact is, humans aren’t just “good” at empathy, compassion, listening, nuance, etc. They are essential to it. And in our world, empathy is part of the product.

BOOM OR BUST?: Last year saw new artificial intelligence products released at the most rapid pace yet, though predictions of an AI boom on the scale of last decade’s tech explosion have yet to come to fruition.

