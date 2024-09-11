Fox News AI Newsletter: iPhone 16, Apple’s bold move into AI

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

– Apple’s bold move into AI: New iPhone 16, AirPods and watches

– OpenAI co-founder raises $1B for startup with single goal: safe superintelligence

– US indictments reveal AI use in Russia disinformation campaign targeting 2024 election

APPLE’S BIG REVEAL: With slightly larger, slimmer bezels and a new camera system, these devices are designed to attract both casual and professional users alike.

1 GOAL, 1 PRODUCT: A new tech startup co-founded by OpenAI’s former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever has raised $1 billion in cash to help fund the development of a safe artificial intelligence system, the startup said last week.

MIXED MESSAGE: Experts say the Kremlin could include artificial intelligence in efforts to manipulate November’s presidential elections through influence schemes.

NO MORE CHORES: Chinese startup Astribot has officially launched its latest creation, the S1 humanoid robot, in a video that showcases its impressive range of household capabilities. The S1 can be seen making waffles, feeding a cat, serving tea and even shooting hoops. This launch follows the robot’s initial reveal in April, where only the upper half was shown, leaving many curious about its complete design.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FacebookInstagramYouTubeTwitterLinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News FirstFox News OpinionFox News LifestyleFox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox NewsFox BusinessFox WeatherFox SportsTubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.