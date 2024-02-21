Fox News AI Newsletter: Lizard-like robot could help Navy ‘prevent catastrophes’

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

– How a lizard-like robot could help the Navy ‘prevent catastrophes- Israeli deepfake detection start-up fighting disinformation during Gaza war- Speaker Johnson launches new artificial intelligence task force in House

MILITARY GAME-CHANGER: A lizard-like robot and other devices relying on artificial intelligence could soon be major military game changers, according to a defense expert investing in the tech.

DEEPFAKE BATTLE’: An Israeli AI cybersecurity start-up, Clarity, has developed software to detect and protect against deepfakes and recently raised its first $16 million in seed money.

AI TASK FORCE: House Speaker Mike Johnson is putting together a formal task force to explore how the U.S. can stay competitive in the artificial intelligence (AI) sphere while also managing the rapidly evolving technology’s risks.

A-EYELASHES’: Artificial intelligence is making its way into esthetics with a new application in eyelash extensions.

CHALLENGE OR OPPORTUNITY?: Today, people don’t know what to think about artificial intelligence or what the next few years will look like. The consensus from popular opinion is that the future is bleak.

TECH SAVVY: Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently launched a new program aimed at helping small- and medium-sized businesses build competencies in areas like artificial intelligence (AI), the cloud and other skillsets to be more competitive.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FacebookInstagramYouTubeTwitterLinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News FirstFox News OpinionFox News LifestyleFox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox NewsFox BusinessFox WeatherFox SportsTubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.