Fox News AI Newsletter: Sheryl Crow vs. Drake

‘IT’S HATEFUL’: Sheryl Crow criticized Drake for using artificial intelligence to replicate late rapper Tupac Shakur’s voice in his recent song “Taylor Made Freestyle.”
AI TRANSLATION: Google announced on Thursday that its Translate platform was expanded with 110 new languages added for users thanks to the use of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models.
LEADING THE PACK: A new report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rated countries on their ability to immediately adopt artificial intelligence (AI) into their economies, once again urging policymakers to ensure the life-changing tech “can benefit all.”
AI IMPACT: An OpenAI executive says while generative artificial intelligence (AI) could replace some jobs in creative fields, some of those roles may have been replaceable or unnecessary to begin with.
