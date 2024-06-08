Fox News AI Newsletter: Southern city lands Musk supercomputer

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

– Elon Musk’s xAI selects Memphis for ‘world’s largest’ supercomputer site- D-Day veterans’ stories live on through AI at the National World War II Museum- Formula 1, AWS team up for AI-inspired trophy ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY: xAI has its sights set on creating the world’s largest supercomputer and, according to a recent announcement, the Elon Musk-founded artificial intelligence company has selected Memphis for its site.

‘AGGRESSIVE NUMBERS’: Thursday, June 6, 2024, marks 80 years since Allied armies stormed the beaches of Normandy, France during World War II on D-Day. The number of veterans who served in the war is shrinking by the year. But The National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana, is helping some of their stories live on through artificial intelligence.

GAME CHANGER: Formula 1 and Amazon Web Services(AWS) have been partners for more than six years. But, that longstanding partnership is now set to reach new heights as the popular sports league and the leading tech company will leverage AWS tools to develop a generative artificial intelligence-designed trophy for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.

‘AGGRESSIVE NUMBERS’: Nvidia needs to keep leading the AI revolution and showing strong growth, Bullseye American Ingenuity Fund portfolio manager Adam Johnson told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

