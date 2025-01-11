Fox News AI Newsletter: Tech leaders’ message to Biden
Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.
IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
– Tech industry leaders urge Biden not to cement rule they say could diminish US global leadership on AI
– Sam Altman responds to lawsuit, allegations of abuse from sister
– As a Berkeley professor, I see the impact H-1B visas and AI have on students’ job opportunities
– Top tech stealing the show at CES 2025
PUSH BACK: The new rule, which industry leaders say could come as early as the end of this week, effectively seeks to shore up the U.S. economy and national security efforts by adding new restrictions on how many U.S.-made artifical intelligence products can be deployed across the globe.
‘UTTERLY UNTRUE’: Open AI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday responded to a lawsuit in which his sister accused him of sexually abusing her for nearly a decade. Altman, along with his mother and two brothers, issued a joint statement denying the claims of his sister, Ann Altman.
LOW COST LABOR: The H-1B visa program was intended to bring in specialized talent from abroad, but instead it has become a tool for employers to hire lower-cost labor for ordinary jobs.
BEST OF CES: Get ready for some pretty cool innovations that are lighting up CES 2025, the world’s biggest annual tech event. From AI-powered smart glasses to revolutionary TVs and mind-blowing gadgets, this year’s show is proving that the future isn’t just knocking. It’s bursting through the door.
Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn
SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi
WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE
STREAM FOX NATION
Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.