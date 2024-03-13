Fox News AI Newsletter: ‘Uncontrollable’ systems could turn on humans, report warns

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

RISE OF THE MACHINES: The U.S. government has a “clear and urgent need” to act, as swiftly developing artificial intelligence could potentially lead to human extinction through weaponization and loss of control, according to a government-commissioned report.

‘SMALL, SMART, CHEAP’: The Pentagon will look to develop new artificial intelligence-guided planes, offering two contracts that several private companies have been competing to obtain.

2024 DANGERS: With the recent explosion of AI, dazzling images, videos, audio and texts can now be easily generated by anyone with just a few simple inputs. While this technology offers many astonishing benefits, it also poses significant dangers.

VIEWING HABITS: A number of NBA fans use the league’s mobile app to watch their favorite team. Given the growing popularity of its digital platforms, the NBA is tapping into artificial intelligence to enhance fans’ viewing experience.

AI LAWSUIT: Tech giant Nvidia is facing a lawsuit from a group of authors who said it used their copyrighted works without their permission to train its artificial intelligence platform NeMo.

‘INEVITABLE’: Director James Hawes testified in the House of Commons as part of its inquiry committee on British film and high-end television, explaining he spoke with the legal team that represented SAG and the WGA last summer about how long it would be before a show could be AI-generated.

