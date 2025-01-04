Fox News AI Newsletter: Will your job survive Trump’s Gen AI revolution?

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

– Will your job survive Trump’s Gen AI revolution?

– ‘Shazam!’ star Zachary Levi compares AI to biblical disaster

– AI-powered robot sinks seemingly impossible basketball hoops

ADAPT: The Trump administration’s recent announcement of a sweeping deregulatory agenda for generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) has created ripples across industries. This policy shift has implications for professionals and businesses alike, signaling a future where Gen AI development will accelerate quickly. If you want your work and business to survive this new acceleration, you need to adapt quickly to our increasingly disrupted environment.

THE GREAT FLOOD: “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi feels a biblical disaster looming, thanks to artificial intelligence.

IT’S GOT GAME: While you were busy watching your favorite NBA stars sink three-pointers, a robot was quietly perfecting its game-winning shot in Nagakute, Japan. That’s right, a humanoid robot named CUE6 just stepped onto the court and made jaws drop faster than a Steph Curry buzzer-beater. CUE6, Toyota’s basketball-playing robot , claimed a Guinness World Record for the longest shot by a humanoid robot, proving that AI can play basketball with the best of them.

THE FUTURE IS NOW: The F-35 has had to develop a thick skin. From my former colleagues in Congress to defense-industry experts, the world’s premier fighter jet is accustomed to criticism for issues with cost, production and more. In November, though, one of America’s most influential voices decided to jump on the bandwagon: Elon Musk.

