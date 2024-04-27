Fox News AI Newsletter: Zac Brown Band member ‘scared to death’

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

‘LITERALLY TERRIFIED’: Zac Brown Band founding member John Driskell Hopkins shared his fears about the impact of artificial intelligence on society, during an interview with Fox News Digital.

FRAMED: A Maryland high school athletic director was arrested after he allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to create racist and antisemitic audio in the voice of his boss, officials said Thursday.

TRESPASSERS BEWARE: A company from Slovenia, called PaintCam, is shaking things up in the security world. It has come up with this wild new gadget, the PaintCam Eve.

THE NAKED TRUTH: Two German artists, Mathias Vef and Benedikt Groß, decided to create a deepfake camera to show the implications of AI’s rapid advancements.

AI PAYOFF: Meta Platforms has been increasingly pursuing artificial intelligence and, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, generating significant revenue from it will take a while.

