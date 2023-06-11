Game-changing Alexa skills to supercharge your daily routine

If you’ve got an Amazon Echo speaker, you already know how much fun having Alexa at your fingertips can be despite the risk to your privacy and security. Whether playing music, answering random questions, or venting your frustrations, Alexa has become a part of your daily routine.

Did you know, however, that it can do so much more? There are some seriously cool Alexa skills out there that can elevate your Echo speaker to a whole new level of intelligence.

6 Alexa skills to elevate your Echo speaker

“Ask My Buddy” skill

First, we have the “Ask My Buddy” skill, perfect for those who live alone or need assistance. With this skill, you can easily ask Alexa to notify a designated contact during an emergency, such as a fall or medical issue.

How to enable the “Ask My Buddy” skill?

This could be a real lifesaver for vulnerable people with health concerns. By saying, “Alexa, ask my buddy for help,” the device will connect with a pre-selected contact and let them know you need assistance.

To get started, open up the Alexa app on your iPhoneFrom there, tap on the three horizontal lines or more tab in the bottom right-hand cornerThen tap Skills & Games section

Search for “Ask My Buddy” in the search bar and select the first option

Once you’ve found it, launch the skill, and enable permissions

After enabling the skill, you’ll need to set up an account through the “Ask My Buddy” portal. From there, you can add the name and phone number of the person you want to be your emergency contact.

Once you’ve added your contact, you’re all set! To use the skill, simply say, “Alexa, ask my buddy for help.” Alexa will then contact your designated emergency contact to let them know you need assistance.

“Big Sky”

Next up, we have the “Big Sky” skill. This one is perfect for any weather enthusiast or self-proclaimed meteorologist out there. With this skill, you can get up-to-date weather information for any location worldwide. Plus, if you’re a fan of stargazing, this skill can even provide you with information about the constellations in the night sky.

How to enable the weather “Big Sky” skill?

To get started, open up the Alexa app on your iPhoneFrom there, tap on the three horizontal lines or more tab in the bottom right-hand cornerThen tap Skills & Games sectionThen type Big Sky in the search results barAdd it to your skill list by simply tapping launch and then you can ask it weather-related questions

“Question of the Day”

Sometimes we all need a little mental stimulation, and if you’re into “Jeopardy!” you’ll love the “Question of the Day” skill. Every day, this skill provides you with a new and interesting trivia question to challenge your brain. Topics can range from pop culture to historical events and so much more.

How to enable “Question of the Day” skill?

To get started, open up the Alexa app on your iPhoneFrom there, tap on the three horizontal lines or more tab in the bottom right-hand cornerThen tap Skills & Games section and then type Question of the day in the search results barAdd it to your skill list by simply tapping launch and then you can ask it a question

“Mr. Bartender”

The “Mr. Bartender” skill is one of my favorites. Unfortunately, at least not yet, Alexa will not get up from her nightstand, unplug herself, and mix a cocktail for you. Give it another five years. Until then, it can do the next best thing.

With the “Bartender skill,” you can ask Alexa what kind of drink you would like, and she will provide a complete list of everything you need and a step-by-step guide on making your favorite drink.

How to enable “Mr. Bartender” skill?

To get started, open up the Alexa app on your iPhoneFrom there, tap on the three horizontal lines or more tab in the bottom right-hand cornerThen tap Skills & Games section and then type Mr. Bartender in the search barThen tap Enable to Use and follow the prompts

“Monster Guard”

You have to check out the “Monster Guard” skill if you or your little ones are afraid of monsters lurking in the dark. This skill is designed to scan the room for any signs of monsters and then activate a force field to keep those creepy crawlies away all night.

This skill stands out because of its unique audio from “Monty,” the friendly monster, that changes with each session to keep things interesting. Plus, the cool sound effects and music will surely make the experience less scary and more fun. Say goodbye to sleepless nights and hello to a peaceful slumber with the Monster Guard skill.

How to enable “Monster Guard” skill?

To get started, open up the Alexa app on your iPhoneFrom there, tap on the three horizontal lines or more tab in the bottom right-hand cornerThen tap Skills & Games section and then type Monster Guard in the search barThen tap Enable to Use and start by saying “Alexa open Monster Guard”

“Find My”

Now, let’s talk about the “Find My” skill. We’ve all been there, frantically searching for our misplaced phone. Well, with this skill, all you have to do is ask Alexa to find your phone, and it will ring loud and clear so you can locate it.

How to enable the “Find My” skill?

To set up the “Find My Phone” skill on your iPhone, you need to make sure that you have the “Find My” app installed and that you’ve enabled the “Find My iPhone” feature.

Launch your settings app and tap on your name at the very topSelect Find MyToggle Find My iPhone On

Open up the Alexa app on your iPhoneFrom there, tap on the three horizontal lines or more tab in the bottom right-hand cornerThen tap Skills & Games section and then type Find My Phone in the search barThen tap Launch and link it to your Amazon account

Balancing the benefits and risks of Alexa

As good as Alexa can be with all of these skills, you should be wary of privacy. While virtual assistants like Alexa offer convenience and assistance, it’s important to remember that they constantly listen for their wake word, which raises privacy concerns. There have been instances where voice recordings have been accessed by unauthorized individuals or used for targeted advertising. So, it’s important to balance the benefits of using Alexa with protecting your privacy.

To learn how to stop Alexa from listening to you click here.

Kurt’s key takeaways

When using Alexa in your home, you should always keep your privacy in mind and take steps to stop the device from listening to you. However, you can also use these cool Alexa skills to make your life easier, more entertaining, and safer. Alexa can do everything from getting weather updates to helping you find your phone. With these skills, you can unlock the full potential of your Amazon speaker and make it the smartest device in your house while also maintaining your privacy.

