Google Maps gets a massive AI upgrade with 5 new features

Google Maps is one of the most popular and widely used navigation apps in the world, but it’s not resting on its laurels. The tech giant recently announced that it is giving it a massive AI upgrade with five new features.

See the world in 3D with Immersive View

One of the most impressive new features is Immersive View, which lets you see your route from the street level in 3D. This means you can get a realistic and detailed view of your surroundings, landmarks and directions before you even start your trip.

You can also explore different places and see how they look in real-time. This feature is especially useful for unfamiliar or complex areas where you might otherwise get lost or confused.

Find whatever you need with AI

Another cool upgrade is Google Maps Search, which uses AI to help you find relevant locations based on your preferences, needs and context. For example, if you’re looking for a restaurant, Google Maps will show you options that match your taste, budget and availability.

It also uses user-submitted photos and reviews to give you a better idea of what to expect. You can filter your search results by various criteria, such as ratings, cuisine or distance.

AI enhances Google Maps Navigation

Google Maps Navigation is also getting an AI boost, with improved lane guidance and traffic information. You’ll be able to see which lane you need to be in to avoid missing your exit or turn and what the lanes will look like ahead of time.

You’ll also get real-time updates on road conditions, accidents and congestion, so you can plan your route accordingly. Google Maps will also suggest alternative routes if there are faster or easier ways to reach your destination.

Added EV charging station Info

If you own an electric vehicle, you’ll be happy to know that Google Maps is adding more information on EV charging stations to its app. The app will show you where the nearest charging stations are, what type of charger they have, how fast they can charge your battery, and when they were last used. You’ll also be able to see if the charging station is available or occupied, so you don’t waste your time or energy.

Google Maps gets a new AR feature

As part of the revamp, Google renamed its “Search with Live View” feature to “Lens in Maps.” This feature uses AI to recognize and label the objects and places in your camera view, such as ATMs, transit stations, restaurants, coffee shops and stores. You can also ask the AI to tell you more about these places and how to get there. It will give you the best answers depending on what you want to know and where you are. It also uses AI to overlay the information and directions on the camera view, using augmented reality.

The downside to using Google Maps

Google Maps is undoubtedly one of the most useful and innovative apps out there, and its new AI features will make it even more so. However, there is also a downside to using Google Maps, and that is the amount of personal data that Google collects from using it. Google uses this data to improve its services, but also to target ads and influence behavior. There are no free lunches from big tech, and Google Maps is no exception.

Kurt’s key takeaways

With its new AI features, Google Maps is taking its game to the next level, offering you a more immersive, personalized and augmented experience. Whether you want to see the world in 3D, find the best restaurant, avoid traffic jams, charge your electric car or learn more about your surroundings, Google Maps has you covered.

But remember, nothing comes for free. Google Maps also collects a lot of data from you, which it uses for its own purposes. So, be mindful of your privacy settings and what you share with Google. Google Maps is a great app, but it’s not perfect.

