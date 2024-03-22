Google Maps rolls out ‘Glanceable’ directions for way easier navigation

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Last year, Google developers embarked on a mission to revolutionize the way we use Google Maps.

With the introduction of Immersive View, they’ve taken a significant leap forward in improving our navigation experience.

This feature, along with others like “Glanceable” directions, has solidified Maps as a top contender among navigation apps on Android and iPhone.

The arrival of Glanceable directions

Despite being announced last year, Glanceable directions seemed to have fallen off the radar. But now, this game-changing feature is making its debut, bringing essential navigation details like real-time ETA and turn-by-turn directions straight to your lock screen.

How do Glanceable directions on Google Maps work?

Google Maps has long been a guide for travelers worldwide. However, the need to frequently unlock your phone to check directions can be a distraction, particularly when driving. Glanceable Directions is Google’s innovative solution to this issue.

This feature allows you to preview a detailed, turn-by-turn route before starting navigation. It provides a comprehensive overview of the journey ahead, ensuring you’re familiar with the path before setting off. Once you begin your trip and hit the Start Navigation button, the convenience continues.

Glanceable directions operate directly from your phone’s lock screen, eliminating the need to unlock your device continually. Google Maps will seamlessly track your progress, offering updates and rerouting as necessary, whether you’re walking, driving or cycling.

How to enable Glanceable directions

Currently available to both iPhone and Android users, Glanceable directions is designed to integrate with Live Activities on iOS 16.1 for iPhone users. While it may not function flawlessly immediately upon activation, we advise you to allow some time for the system to adapt to your navigation habits for enhanced performance.

Open the Google Maps appTap your profile icon in the top right cornerSelect SettingsThen tap Navigation

Scroll down and toggle on Glanceable directions while navigating

It’s worth noting that, by default, this valuable feature is inactive, which might explain why its presence has gone undetected for some time. However, once you enable “Glanceable” directions, with a simple glance, you can stay informed about your journey without the hassle of unlocking your phone.

Kurt’s key takeaways

The rollout of Glanceable directions may have taken longer than anticipated, but its arrival is a welcome enhancement to Google Maps. It promises a safer, more convenient way to navigate, especially when driving. As we look to the future, we hope Google will continue to refine and expedite the deployment of such valuable features.

What do you think about this new addition to Google Maps? Have you tried Glanceable directions yet? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact.

