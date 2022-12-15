Got an iPhone? Don’t wait another second to update critical privacy settings

Our iPhone gives us all the convenience we could possibly need, right? It gives us map access when we’re lost, internet access when we want more information and even social media access when we’re bored.

What you may not realize is how much information you’ve been sharing with others that you may have forgotten about. Apple’s got a new helpful feature called Safety Check that’ll guide you through what you’ve shared and with whom and how to revoke access. If you ever felt like someone was tracking you, be sure to review these settings.

What is Safety Check?

If you recently updated your iPhone to the latest iOS 16 software, you’ll notice the new Safety Check feature that came with the update. Safety Check was created by Apple for users who feel that their personal safety is at risk whether it be a case of stalking or harassment.

When Safety Check is enabled, it allows you to choose with whome you are sharing information. It also restricts messages and FaceTime to an iPhone, resets system privacy permission for apps, changes passcodes, changes an Apple ID password and more.

Where can I find Safety Check on my iPhone?

Go to your Settings appScroll down and select Privacy & SecurityScroll down and select Safety CheckWhat apps use Safety Check when it is enabled?

The following apps will stop sharing information with people whom you have restricted once Safety Check is enabled:

HealthHomeShared CalendarsShared Location using Find MyShared NotesShared Photos (including Shared Library and Shared Albums)When enabled, what information stops being shared with Safety Check?When Safety Check is enabled, it will remove any data gathered by the following apps, networks, and features:BluetoothCalendarsCameraContactsFiles and FoldersHealthLocal NetworkLocation ServicesMedia and Apple MusicMicrophoneMotion & FitnessPhotosRemindersResearchXSpeech Recognition

What features are available in Safety Check?

Safety Check comes with three main features.

1. Emergency Reset

The first feature to take a look at within Safety Check is Emergency Reset. This is available for anyone who wants to immediately reset access for all people and apps, as well as review and reset all settings associated with your Apple ID.

Your location will no longer be shared in Find MyYour privacy permissions for all apps will be resetMessages and FaceTime will be restricted to your iPhone

2. Manage Sharing & Access

If you only want to restrict sharing with certain people, you can select Manage Sharing & Access. This will allow you to customize which people and apps can access your information.

3. Quick Exit

Finally, in case you need to quickly conceal the information that you’re setting up within your Safety Check app, all you have to do is tap the Quick Exit button, and it will save any changes you’ve made and immediately bring you back to the Safety Check homepage. No one will be able to access what changes you’ve made in the meantime.

Once you click on Manage Sharing & Access, it will take you to lists of your contacts, apps and other devices (Mac laptops, iPads, etc.). You’ll then be allowed to pick and choose who and what you want to share your information with. All your actions will be saved, and you can always go back into Safety Check later on and change your work.

Quick tips and tools for your iPhone can be found by searching ‘iPhone’ at CyberGuy.com.

