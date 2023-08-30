Home cocktail makers aim to fire the local bartender

Why shell out hard-earned cash at the local bar when you can make your own cocktails at home with the touch of a button? That’s the idea behind the Bartesian Cocktail Maker.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Think Keurig K-cup meets bartender. It lets you create delicious cocktails in seconds. You become a mixologist or bartender right in the comfort or your own abode. Sounds pretty easy, right?

ASK KURT: MAXED OUT YOUR APPLE ICLOUD STORAGE?

How does an automatic cocktail maker work?

The Bartesian Cocktail Maker is an automatic cocktail-making machine that you can use to make pretty much any alcoholic or mocktail drink you want. The machine comes with capsules that contain flavors and mixers for 40 different cocktails, such as margarita, cosmopolitan, old fashioned and more. Or you can create your own concoction by mixing and matching the capsules.

It works very much like a Keurig coffee machine, but instead of filling a water tank, you pour your booze into a glass container. Next, you insert the capsule of your choice into the machine and select the strength of your drink, from mocktail to strong, depending on your mood and preference.

BEWARE OF THIS MAC MALWARE MASQUERADING AS AN OFFICE PRODUCTIVITY APP

Then press mix. The device will then mix the ingredients and within 30 seconds, you will have a perfectly made cocktail ready to drink or serve. Plus, it uses smart technology with touchscreen control and a self-cleaner for in-between cocktails. During our test, I invited a few friends over without saying much about how it works. Within a minute, it was the talk of the evening and cocktails were flowing with ease.

MORE: UNLEASH THE FUN: TOP PARTY GADGETS

How much does the device cost?

The cost will depend on the model you choose. Bartesian offers three different models: the Premium Bartesian Cocktail Maker, the Duet Cocktail Maker, and the Professional Cocktail Maker. You can buy all three on the Bartesian website. However, the Premium and Duet Cocktail makers were listed for slightly cheaper on Amazon at the time of publishing. Check them out below.

HOW TO DIGITALLY SIGN A DOCUMENT ON ANY DEVICE

The Premium Cocktail Maker comes with one Bartesian premium cocktail maker, five glass spirit bottles (26 ounces) with labeled lids (Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin, Tequila), one removable power cord, and one removable Bartesian bar mat. The Bartesian cocktail machine lets you customize the pour strength of the drink, ranging from mocktail to strong, then simply press “Mix.” The machine has a self-cleaning feature, but you can also wash it with a damp cloth, and the materials are dishwasher safe. At the time of publishing, this product had over 4,400 global reviews, and 82% gave it five stars on Amazon.

MORE: 10 COFFEE MAKERS TO MAKE YOUR MORNINGS BETTER

The Duet Cocktail Maker comes with one Bartesian Duet cocktail maker, two glass spirit bottles (35 ounces) with spirit label bands, one removable power cord, and one removable Bartesian bar mat. The refillable spirit reservoirs allow you to craft premium mixologist-crafted cocktails with up to two spirits at a time. It has a tiered, two-bottle display, a removable, transparent water tank for easy water level detection, and a large LCD screen with a rotary dial that allows you to select your desired strength of mocktail – light, regular or strong. At the time of publishing, this product had over 4,400 global reviews, and 82% gave it five stars on Amazon.

MORE: A NEW INNOVATION DELIVERS PERFECTLY FITTING CLOTHES

The Professional Cocktail Maker comes with one Bartesian Professional cocktail maker, five glass spirit bottles (1 liter) with labeled lids (Vodka, Whiskey, Rum, Gin, Tequila), one removable power cord, one removable Bartesian bar mat, and two keys. This is more suited for any hotel, restaurant, stadium, convention center, casino or cruise ship that wishes to serve premium cocktails. The removable water tank holds enough water to make 60 cocktails. At the time of publishing, this product had over 4,400 global reviews, and 82% gave it five stars on Amazon.

MORE: IS THIS NEW TECH GOING TO COST YOU YOUR JOB? HERE’S PROOF

Kurt’s key takeaways

Making cocktails can be fun and it’s even easier now with the new Bartesian Cocktail Maker. It’s the perfect excuse to have a group of friends or family over for a fun night. So, go ahead and chose from its variety of flavors and ingredients to customize your drinks, and impress your guests with your new bartending skills.

Do you think that the Bartesian Cocktail Maker is proof that tech is taking over more jobs than ever? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading toCyberguy.com/Newsletter

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.