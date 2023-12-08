How the Apple Watch could rescue your next restaurant bill

Though many features of the Apple Watch have already been shared since it first launched, here’s an extra tip that might help every time you dine out.

Most diners will agree that one of the most stressful parts of dining out, especially in larger groups, is figuring out the proper tip and splitting the bill fairly at the end of a meal.

Your Apple Watch, however, can easily and discreetly turn you into an impartial hero right at the dinner table.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

MORE: 7 LUCKY PEOPLE PROVE APPLE WATCH CAN SAVE LIVES

How to calculate a tip on an Apple Watch

A friend’s grandmother coined the phrase I often employ upon encountering a moment when others get stingy when the bill hits the restaurant table: “Cheap is not sexy.” While tipping etiquette has been hotly debated over the past few years, using the Apple Watch to calculate a tip will ease the process, regardless of your tipping philosophy.

For an Apple Watch running watchOS 10:

Open the calculator app on your Apple WatchEnter the total amount of the bill before the tip. As an example, let’s say it’s $40Press the ‘Tip’ button, and it will automatically calculate a 20% tip, which is $8 in this caseDon’t feel like tipping 20%? Want to tip more or less? You can adjust the tip percentage from 1%-100% by simply turning the digital crown to the desired percentageYou will both get the amount you want to tip and the bill total, including the tip, which in this example is $48, so you can easily jot it down on your receipt

HOW MUCH SHOULD YOU TIP? AMERICANS SOUND OFF AS TIPPING CULTURE CONTINUES TO EXPAND

MORE: IS TECHNOLOGY MAKING YOU OVERTIP?

How to calculate the tip & split the bill on an Apple Watch

If the stress of figuring out the tip at the end of the meal isn’t enough, there is another layer of stress if you then need to split the bill. With an Apple Watch, however, you can both calculate the tip and split the bill evenly with ease.

For an Apple Watch running watchOS 10:

Open the calculator app on your Apple Watch.Enter the total amount of the bill before the tip. As an example, let’s say it’s $125.43Press the ‘Tip’ button, and it will automatically calculate a 20% tip. In this case, this tip is $25.09If you want to adjust the default 20% tip, you can adjust the percentage from 1%-100% by simply turning the digital crown to the desired percentagePress ‘People’ and use the digital crown to adjust the number of people you need to split the bill equally with. In this case, let’s say it’s four peopleDirectly under the total amount of the bill (in smaller font), it will give you the amount each person should pay. So, in this example, each person would pay $37.63

While not available in all regions, and no one can guarantee that your dining partners will want to split the bill evenly, this trick on the Apple Watch can make the process faster and easier.

AMERICANS ARE GETTING TIRED OF TIPPING, SURVEY SHOWS. HERE’S WHY

MORE: APPLE WATCH SERIES 9 VS. ULTRA 2: WHICH ONE SHOULD YOU BUY?

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Apple Watch continues to provide new and easy ways to handle life’s most important as well as sometimes stressful tasks. With a couple of taps, you can easily calculate the tip and split a bill discreetly.

How do you decide how much to tip when you dine out? Do you follow a standard percentage, or do you adjust it based on the service or other factors? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover.

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

What is the best way to protect your Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices from getting hacked?What is the best way to stay private, secure and anonymous while browsing the web?How can I get rid of robocalls with apps and data removal services?

CyberGuy Best Holiday Gift Guide

Best Holiday Deals EXTENDEDBest Cyber Week Laptop DealsBest gifts for women 2023Best gifts for men 2023 22 best gifts for kidsBest gifts for pets

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.