How to add your credit cards and loyalty passes to your iPhone

Let’s face it: Having to carry your wallet everywhere can be a real pain, not to mention it’s inconvenient. Yet we all have credit, debit and loyalty cards to keep track of. So what’s the solution?

Well, rather than keeping all of them in your physical wallet, you may consider keeping a secure copy of them on your iPhone using your Wallet app.

What is the Wallet app?

The Wallet app automatically comes on every iPhone and Apple Watch running the iOS operating system. It is a software application that allows you to store, manage and secure digital currency, credit and debit cards and other personal information in a virtual wallet on your smartphone or Apple Watch for easy access.

If you hate carrying a wallet around, using this app could be a way for you to leave it behind. The Wallet app can also store the following:

Transit cardsDigital keysDriver’s license or State ID (in some states)Employee badgesStudent ID cardsRewards cardsBoarding passesConcert ticketsVaccination cards

How do I add a card or loyalty pass to my Wallet app?

Adding to your Wallet app is quite simple if you follow these steps:Open your Apple Wallet app

Click the + icon in the top right-hand corner

Pick which type of card or pass you’d like to add

Press Continue

Use your device’s camera to capture the card information or enter the card details manually

Verify the information is correct, then tap Next

Follow any additional instructions to verify the card and complete the setup process. Each credit card company has a unique verification process that could require a direct phone call, text or use of their official app.

Note: The exact steps may vary depending on the version of iOS you are using and the type of card you are adding

What if I still want to carry my physical cards with me?

Not every store has Apple Pay, and not every facility will accept a digital copy of an important card, such as a license or vaccination card.

Or if the thought of not carrying your physical cards with you makes you too nervous, Amazon sells plenty of convenient cardholders that can stick directly to the back of your iPhone so that you can still carry your cards and your phone all at once. Check out the short list we’ve compiled below.

Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe

The Apple leather wallet with MagSafe is now compatible with Find My, so you can be notified of its location if your wallet ever gets separated from your phone. It has strong magnets that snap directly onto the back of your phone and can safely hold 2 to 3 cards.

It’s compatible with the following iPhone models: iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini. At the time of publishing, with over 6,200 ratings and 74% 5-star reviews, this product is a solid purchase.

Get Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe

Wallaroo Premium Leather Phone Card Holder

This Wallaroo phone cardholder is compatible with nearly every smartphone model and can comfortably hold up to 3 cards. It’s made of 100% genuine leather and can attach to your phone with its super strong 3M adhesives that don’t get affected by heat, light moisture or sweat. At the time of publishing, it has nearly 6,000 reviews on Amazon with a 77% 5-star rating, so this product is a safe bet as well.

Get Wallaroo Premium Leather Phone Card Holder

Sinjimoru Secure Card Holder

What’s great about the Sinjimoru Secure Card Holder is that it comes with an extra flap function that prevents direct exposure of your private information to anyone and gives optimal security to all the cards you carry.

It’s compatible with most smartphone devices, However, beware that iPhone models with glass backs, such as iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, iPhone 7 matte black/jet black, must be used with appropriate cases to avoid adhesion problems. At the time of publishing, with over 6,100 reviews and 76% 5-star ratings, the Sinjimoru product is a great choice.

Get Sinjimoru Secure Card Holder

ESR HaloLock Vegan Leather Wallet

Not only does this product have three different slots for you to keep your cards in. It also comes with an adjustable stand you can use to perfectly position your phone for watching shows, FaceTime calls or surfing the internet.

It’s made of high-quality vegan leather and has metallic mesh lining to give your cards some extra protection. At the time of publishing, this has over 2,100 reviews and 72% 5-star reviews, making it a great one to purchase.

Get ESR HaloLock Vegan Leather Wallet

What do you think of the wallet app? Is it something you use or will use in the future?

