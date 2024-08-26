How to avoid becoming a moving scam victim

Moving to a new home can be an exciting yet stressful experience. As you prepare for this significant life change, it’s crucial to be aware of potential pitfalls, particularly when it comes to choosing a moving company.

Unfortunately, moving scams are more common than you might think, and they can turn your exciting relocation into a nightmare. Understanding the risks and taking precautions can protect yourself and ensure a smooth transition to your new home.

The alarming reality of moving scams

Moving scams remain a significant problem, particularly during the peak moving season from May to August. In 2023, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) received 5,918 complaints against moving companies. Consumers who fell victim to moving scams and reported them to BBB Scam Tracker in 2023 lost a median of $350.

6 types of moving scams

Scammers have developed various tactics to take advantage of unsuspecting movers. Being aware of these common scams can help you stay vigilant and protect yourself:

1) Stolen belongings: Movers disappear with your property after loading the truck.

2) False quote: Movers demand more money on moving day, claiming unexpected circumstances.

3) Non-refundable deposit: Scammers take a deposit and never show up.

4) No-shows: Movers fail to appear after taking a large up-front payment.

5) Last-minute changes and charges: Unexpected fees for additional labor or supplies

6) Hostage load: Movers demand more money after loading your belongings, refusing to unload until paid.

Warning signs of a moving scam

Recognizing red flags early can save you from falling victim to a moving scam. Here are some key warning signs to watch out for:

There is no physical address on the websiteNo U.S. DOT number. A U.S. DOT number is a unique identifier assigned by the Department of Transportation to commercial vehicles and moving companies. It helps track safety records and ensures the company is registered and follows regulations. If a moving company doesn’t have a U.S. DOT number, it could be a sign that they are not legitimate or properly regulated, which is a red flag for a potential scam.Estimates are given over the phone instead of in person or via video walk-through.Movers arrive in rented trucks instead of company-branded vehicles.Requests to sign blank or incomplete forms

How to protect yourself

Taking proactive steps to safeguard your move is essential. Here are some strategies to help you avoid becoming a victim of a moving scam:

Research thoroughly: Use resources like the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) database, ATA MSC’s ProMover directory and BBB profiles

Get multiple in-home estimates: Obtain at least three estimates and be wary of significantly lower quotes

Keep a paper trail: Get everything in writing, including estimates, inventory, order of service and the bill of lading

Inventory your belongings: Make a detailed list and take time-stamped photos or videos

Use a credit card for payment: Avoid cash, gift cards or cash transfer apps

Supervise the move: Be present during loading and unloading or have a trusted representative

Use tracking devices: Consider using Apple AirTags or similar Bluetooth trackers to monitor your property during the move

Understand your rights: Review the FMCSA’s booklet on estimates, invoices and liability for loss or damage.

Verify the company: Ensure they have a physical address, U.S. DOT number and proper licensing.

Be cautious of large up-front payments: While deposits are standard, be wary of requests for large sums before moving day.

If you’ve been scammed

You may still fall victim to a moving scam despite your best efforts. If this happens, it’s important to act quickly and know your options for recourse:

1) File a complaint with the FMCSA online or via their hotline (888-368-7238)

2) Report to the U.S. DOT Office of Inspector General online or via hotline (800-424-9071)

3) Submit a report to the BBB’s Scam Tracker

4) Notify your state’s attorney general or consumer protection office

5) Contact local police if items or money have been stolen

Kurt’s key takeaways

Moving can be a stressful experience, and the threat of scams adds an extra layer of concern. However, staying informed and taking proactive steps can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to moving fraud. Following the guidelines outlined in this article and maintaining a cautious approach can ensure a smoother, safer moving experience. Remember, investing time in selecting a reputable mover is one of the most important steps you can take to protect yourself and your belongings during this significant life transition.

