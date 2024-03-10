How to cancel subscriptions on an Android to save money

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Have you ever signed up for a free trial of an app or service on your Android device, only to forget about it and end up paying for a subscription you don’t use? You’re not alone.

Many people fall into this trap and end up wasting money on things they don’t need or want. However, don’t worry.

There is a simple way to check and cancel your subscriptions on Android. Just follow these easy steps.

For those of you who have an iPhone and want to check and cancel your subscriptions click here.

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open the Google Play Store app on your Android and tap it. You can find it on your home screen or in your app drawer.

Step 2: Tap on your account profile picture

On the top right corner of the screen, you will see your account profile picture. Tap on it to bring up your account options and info.

Step 3: Tap on “Payments and subscriptions”

On the menu that appears, you will see Payments and subscriptions. Tap on it.

Next, tap on subscriptions

Step 4: View and cancel your subscriptions

Here, you can view all your currently active and lapsed subscriptions. You can see the name of the app or service, the price, the billing cycle and the next payment date.

If you want to cancel a subscription, just tap on whichever one you wish to cancel. You will see more details about the subscription, such as the benefits, the cancellation policy and the support contact.To cancel the subscription, tap on Cancel subscription at the bottom of the screen.

You will be asked to confirm your decision and provide a reason for canceling. You don’t have to answer the question, just tap on Decline to answer and then tap on Continue

Finally, tap on Cancel subscription again to complete the process

Now, you will no longer be charged for that particular subscription, but you can still use it until the end of the current billing cycle. After that, the service will stop working, and you will lose access to any features or content included in the subscription.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Now you know how to check and cancel your subscriptions on Android. You can save money and avoid paying for things you don’t use or want. You can also manage your subscriptions anytime by following the same steps. Just remember to review your subscriptions regularly and cancel the ones you don’t need.

