Facebook is still good at reminding us of birthdays and sharing special events in life. I am constantly suspicious in what Facebook’s algorithm serves up to me in the feed it wants me to engage. Often, I’ll get an unexpected message from what looks like a friend, or maybe a friend of a friend, and without thinking I click and get sucked right in.

Have you ever clicked something on Facebook or responded to a message only to find out it is not the person you thought it was?

More and more the social media platform is also the perfect place for a malicious hacker to try to get personal information from you or, worse, post content that isn’t yours to your public page.

That’s why you need to know how to change your Facebook password frequently, and I’ll show you how.

How often should I change my Facebook password?

Because so much personal information is kept on a Facebook platform, you need to change it regularly. I recommend at least around every three months. And if there is any reason to believe your account has been compromised such as someone posting on your behalf, you’ve got to act quickly to regain control. Keeping your password fresh and new is one way to avoid getting sent down this rabbit hole. If you cannot remember the last time you changed your Facebook password, then it’s time to get smart about updating the password without delay.

You need to have a strong password, one with capital and lowercase letters and numbers and symbols. You should keep your password in a safe place, so you don’t have to worry about forgetting it or getting it into the wrong hands.

How to change your Facebook password from your computer

Log into your Facebook accountClick the Account icon at the top right of the page (where your Profile picture should be)Select Settings & PrivacySelect SettingsFrom the menu on the left of the screen, select Security and loginUnder the Login section, there is an option for Change Password. Click the Edit button in that sectionEnter your current password once, then type in the new password that you want to use twice in the designated areasClick Save Changes

How to change your Facebook password from your iPhone

Changing your Facebook password from your iPhone is not much different from changing it from your computer. Here’s what you do:

Open the Facebook app and make sure you are logged in with the account for which you want to change the passwordTap the Facebook Menu button – three horizontal lines at the bottom rightTap Settings and Privacy near the bottom of the screenNow tap Settings near the topTap Security and Login under the Security sectionSelect Change PasswordEnter your current password, and then your new one twice to confirm in the edit fieldsTap on Save Changes

How to change your Facebook password from your Android

Changing your Facebook password from your Android also has very similar steps. Keep in mind that many Android phones act slightly differently from one another, so these instructions may be similar though not exact for your phone and version of Android software.

Do the following:

Open the Facebook app and make sure you are logged in with the Facebook account for which you want to change the passwordTap the three horizontal lines on the navigation bar at the top of the screenTap Settings and PrivacySelect SettingsSelect Security and LoginTap Change PasswordEnter your old password, and your new one twice to confirm in the edit fieldsTap Save Changes

How do I change my Facebook password if I don’t know my current one?

Your Facebook password should be easy enough to reset as long as you have the email or mobile phone number connected to the account. Here’s what you need to do if you are not already logged into your Facebook account:

On the Facebook homepage, click Forgot password?Enter your email or phone number connected with your accountFacebook will send you an email or SMS text message (depending on the information you’ve entered) and you can follow the instructions to set a new password from there

If you are already logged into your Facebook account and want to change the password but can’t remember it:

Click the Account icon at the top right of the page (where your Profile picture should be)Select Settings & PrivacySelect SettingsFrom the menu on the left of the screen, select Security and loginUnder the Login section, there is an option for Change Password. Click the Edit button in that sectionClick the Forgot your password? linkChoose how you want Facebook to send you instructions for changing your password (email or SMS text message)

Did these steps help you? Let us know if you’re having any trouble.

