How to enable ‘Low Power Mode’ on your smartphone to conserve battery

We all know the feeling of panic when our phone battery is about to die, and we have no charger nearby. Whether you are expecting an important call, using your phone for navigation, or just browsing the web, you don’t want to be left without your device.

That’s why you should know how to use low battery mode on your phone, a feature that can help you extend the battery life of your phone when you are running low on power.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS

What is ‘Low Battery Mode’?

‘Low Battery Mode’ is a feature that can help you extend the battery life of your phone when you are running low on power. It reduces some of the functions and features that consume more energy, such as background app activity, screen brightness, and animations.

‘Low Battery Mode’ can be useful when you are on the go and don’t have access to a charger or when you want to save some battery for later.

MORE: 5 BEST PORTABLE PHONE CHARGERS OF 2023

How to enable Low Power Mode on iPhone

If you have an iPhone, you can turn on Low Power Mode by following these steps:

Go to SettingsThen tap on BatteryToggle on the switch next to Low Power Mode. You will see a yellow battery icon on the top right corner of your screen, indicating that Low Power Mode is on

AMAZON AND OTHER INDUSTRY GIANTS TEAM UP TO BATTLE FAKE REVIEWS

To turn off Low Power Mode, either charge your iPhone to 80% or higher or toggle off Low Power Mode in the same way.

MORE: WHICH APPS ARE DRAINING YOUR PHONE’S BATTERY?

How to enable Low Battery Mode on Android

If you have an Android phone, you can turn on Low Battery Mode by following these steps:

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open the device Settings menuTap on Battery and device careTap on BatteryThen toggle on the button next to the Power saving option. You will see a battery icon on the top right corner of your screen, indicating that low battery mode is on

To turn off Low Battery Mode, either charge your Android phone to a certain level or toggle off the button in the same way

ASK KURT: SHOULD YOU REPLACE YOUR PHONE BATTERY OR BUY A NEW PHONE?

How to add Low Power Mode to your control panel for iPhone

Open the Settings appTap on Control CenterScroll down under MORE CONTROLS and find Low Power ModeTap the green + icon next to Low Power Mode to add it to the Control Center

WHAT’S CHEAPER, AIRBNB OR A HOTEL? THE SHOCKING ANSWER

How to access Low Power Mode from your control panel on iPhone

To access the Control Center, swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen if you have an iPhone X or later or swipe up from the bottom of your screen if you have an iPhone 8 or earlierTo turn on or off Low Power Mode, tap the battery icon in the Control Center. The icon will turn yellow when Low Power Mode is on

MORE: HOW TO KEEP YOUR PHONE BATTERY CHARGED LONGER

How to access battery saving mode from the quick settings panel on Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Swipe down from the top of the screen to open the Quick Settings panel (you may need to swipe down twice to see full panel)Look for an icon that says Battery Saver, Power Saving, or Power Saving ModeTap on it to turn it on or offYou can also long-press on it to access more settings to save battery, such as Limit CPU speed to 70%, Decrease brightness by 10%, and Limit apps and Home screen

GET MORE OF MY SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS & EASY VIDEO TUTORIALS WITH THE FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER – CLICK HERE

Kurt’s key takeaways

Low Battery Mode is a handy feature that can help you keep your phone going when you need it the most. However, Low Battery Mode may also affect some of the functions and features that you normally use, such as notifications, location services, and app updates.

A word of advice, you should only use Low Battery Mode when necessary and not as a permanent setting. Remember to charge your phone regularly and use a good-quality charger to avoid damaging your battery.

How often do you use low battery mode on your phone? What are some of the benefits and drawbacks of using it? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

What is the best way to protect your Mac, Windows, iPhone, and Android devices from getting hacked?What is the best way to stay private, secure, and anonymous while browsing the web?How can I get rid of robocalls with apps and data removal services?

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.