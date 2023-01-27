How to find a lost Windows laptop

Losing your laptop can be scary and incredibly stressful, especially considering the amount of money you spend purchasing it and the important information you keep stored on it. That’s why we’re showing you how to locate your laptop should it ever get lost or stolen.

Similar to Apple devices, Windows provides steps you can take in case your PC laptop is stolen or missing. Before it gets to that point, you can follow these steps:

How to turn on Find My Device in Windows 10

Select the Start button at the bottom left of your PC screenGo to SettingsSelect Update & SecuritySelect Find my device and change it to ONSelect Location Setting and change it to ON.

How to turn on Find My Device in Windows 11

Select the Start button at the bottom left of your PC screenGo to SettingsSelect Privacy & securitySelect Find my device and select ONGo to Location Services and select ON.

How to use Find My Device on Windows

Go to the Microsoft devices page and sign inSelect the Find My Device tabChoose the device you wish to findSelect Find to see your device on a mapOnce you see your device on the map, select LockClick Next.

Reset your password to prevent others from signing onto your PC.

If you determine your laptop has been stolen, you should immediately contact local law enforcement and file a police report. Also, provide them with the information you discovered using Find My Device. Don’t try to physically track it down on your own. Provide them with the serial number and any other identifying information. Also, contact your insurance company to report the theft and see if they cover the loss of your device.

