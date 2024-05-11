How to fly with your dog when money is no object

Imagine you’re about to zip up your suitcase for a much-awaited vacation, and there’s your four-legged companion gazing up at you with those soulful eyes. The thought of leaving them behind tugs at your heartstrings, especially when the only travel options seem to be less than ideal.

With commercial airlines tightening the leash on pet travel, your furry friend often ends up in a snug carrier or, worse, isolated in the cargo hold. But what if there was a better way?

Enter the world of private jet charter companies like Bark Air and K9 Jets, who are realizing that there’s a segment of dog owners willing to break the bank for a chance to soar the skies with their pets in the lap of luxury. No more cramped spaces or lonely journeys — just you and your pet, flying high with ease and comfort.

Bark Air’s solution: A mission to make all dogs happy

Bark Air is a game-changer in pet travel, where dogs aren’t just allowed, they’re the priority. With planes and flights designed for dogs, Bark Air sets a new bar for dog travel with no stressful terminals, bypassing TSA, and a first-class experience that rivals human luxury. They’ve thought of everything to keep your pup relaxed in the air, like yummy calming treats, noise-blocking earmuffs, snug jackets, pillows and comfy blankets.

Transporting canines coast-to-coast

Bark Air is making cross-continental cuddles a reality, starting with routes from New York to Los Angeles and London. It is teaming up with Argus, a platinum-rated charter company.

However, this pet pampering doesn’t come cheap. Pricing will vary based on routes, time of year, and roundtrip or one-way tickets. For example, flights between New York and Los Angeles cost $12,000 roundtrip per dog (and the human companion flies free). A one-way ticket from New York to Los Angeles costs $6,000, and New York to London costs $8,000.

The company says:

“We plan to add more routes, more infrastructure, more equipment, more staff, and more over-the-top dog-first amenities unlike anything in the market.”

K9 JETS redefines pet-friendly travel with shared private jet service

K9 JETS is revolutionizing pet travel by offering shared private jet flights, where your furry friends can enjoy the journey right by your side in the cabin, not confined to the cargo hold. This service ensures a relaxed and stress-free experience for both you and your pets. Dogs can roam freely without crates.

As a public charter operator, K9 JETS partners with licensed pet-friendly U.S. air carriers to ensure safety and comfort. With a fixed cost, you can book a seat for yourself and your pet, departing from exclusive private terminals.

The company’s crowdsourced flights confirm once 75% of the passenger and pet quota is met, and they keep you informed every step of the way. Should a flight not meet the threshold, they guarantee a full refund or rebooking 28 days prior to your trip.

Air Charter Advisors: Elevating pet travel to new heights with personalized jet charters

Air Charter Advisors is another go-to for a seamless sky-high journey with your beloved pets. Imagine a travel experience where your dogs, cats, birds and even snakes are not just allowed but welcomed aboard with open arms. Their pet-friendly jet charters redefine luxury, offering the safest, most comfortable and convenient way to fly with your animal companions.

Air Charter Advisors caters to a diverse array of pets and breeds, ensuring that every member of your furry family enjoys the journey, from the tiniest teacup pup to the grandest Great Dane. With Air Charter Advisor, your pets are treated as VIPs — Very Important Pets — because they understand they’re family. You’ll enjoy the flexibility to choose your flight times, departure airports and aircraft types, all while skipping the crowded lines and TSA checks.

Plus, there’s no need to worry about breed or size restrictions, seasonal embargoes or the number of pets you can bring. They offer in-flight catering for you and your pets, ensuring everyone’s needs are met with the utmost care. And for those international jaunts, they’ve partnered with PetTravel.com to handle all the necessary paperwork, making global adventures with your pets a breeze.

Flying with your dog: Luxury in the skies with evoJets

EvoJets is another pet-friendly private jet company that turns your pet travel into a first-class experience. You can bring your pet right into the passenger area with you. Whether it’s your dog, cat or even an exotic bird, they’ll be part of your in-flight journey. Unlike commercial airlines, evoJets doesn’t confine your pets to kennels or cages. Dogs and cats can roam freely in the cabin, while other unique pets like reptiles and rabbits are handled on a case-by-case basis.

There are no size restrictions, but for bigger dogs, a larger aircraft is recommended for their comfort. Best of all, bringing your pet on board doesn’t cost extra. However, keep in mind that cleaning fees may apply for any unexpected accidents or shedding.

Beyond luxury travel, evoJets is committed to animal welfare. They collaborate with charities, championing animal rights and rescue missions. So when you fly with evoJets, you’re not just pampering your pet — you’re also making a difference in the lives of animals worldwide.

Tail-wagging luxury with VistaPet

When it comes to traveling in style, VistaPet ensures that your furry friend is pampered from the moment they step paw on board. VistaPet has a dedicated team to cater to every whimper and bark. Your canine companion will experience the pinnacle of pet travel. Whether it’s savoring gourmet meals or enjoying soothing massages, VistaPet’s offerings redefine pet pampering.

NetJets takes pet travel to new heights

NetJets has set a new standard for stress-free pet travel in a world where pets are cherished family members. With over 25,000 pet-friendly flights last year, their experienced teams ensure furry companions have a comfortable and well-cared-for journey. From special treats to cozy blankets, NetJets goes the extra mile to provide seamless pet travel.

Flying with pets can be a concern, but at NetJets, you can rest assured that your furry family members are in capable hands. Pets are welcome aboard all their jets, and most of their aircraft types are authorized to transport pets — even when all seats are occupied. Their expertly trained crewmembers are well-versed in FAA safety regulations, ensuring a secure and comfortable journey.

Your dog should never leave home without this one tech essential

As the CyberGuy, the one travel tech I would never leave home without is a pet tracker like an Apple AirTag attached to its collar. This compact device ensures that your canine companion is always within reach, providing peace of mind for those flying with their dogs. With an AirTag attached, you can enjoy your trip knowing that your pet’s location is just a tap away on your device.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Private jet charter companies are revolutionizing pet travel, allowing you to bring your furry companions along for the ride in the lap of luxury. Services like Bark Air, K9 Jets and Air Charter Advisors cater to your pets’ every need, from gourmet meals to soothing massages, ensuring a stress-free and comfortable journey. No more cramped carriers or lonely cargo holds — your beloved pets can now join you in the cabin, making your travels all the more enjoyable and memorable.

