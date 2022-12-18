How to get a free second phone number and stop annoying calls

Stop giving out your main mobile number to just anyone. This is the best way to stay safe, keep annoying calls from coming to your main number — all for free.. I got a free second number years ago and use it today. I use the free second number to give out at the grocery store, pharmacy, credit card companies, utilities, retailers or anyone I wouldn’t necessarily invite to the dinner table.

Some folks on dating sites who’ve met online and think it’s time to share their phone number get a second number so that the other person isn’t as easily able to reverse search a primary phone line.

My primary number is precious, and I guard to keep it from being interrupted by sales calls and annoying solicitations.

I don’t want my life interrupted unless it’s from someone I care about. It’s time to regain some of your privacy and uninterrupted life.

How do free phone numbers work?

When you want to obtain a free phone number, you first must choose an area code. All phone numbers, including free ones, must have area codes in order to operate. Once you chose your area code, whichever service you are using will give you a list of available phone numbers that fall within that area code.

Your free number will allow people to dial with no extra cost to the person calling the number. This allows people to reach you from long distances without being charged any extra fees.

Plus, it ensures that people can reach you without you having to give them your personal phone number, giving you an extra layer of privacy.

How can I get a free phone number?

There are various services that offer free phone numbers to people who want them.

Google Voice

Google Voice offers free phone numbers to users, and you can receive calls on all your devices at once. The number works both on smartphones and the web, so whether you’re on your phone, tablet, or computer, you will get an alert when someone is calling you. Some other features of Google Voice include:

o Voicemail transcription so that you can read your voicemails instead of listening to themo Forwarding calls to any device and having spam calls blockedo Free local calls to any phone number in the U.S. at no extra costo International calls can be made with a fee per minute

To download Google Voice: iOS Android

Other ways to keep your information private

Besides having another unique number that will allow you to control who’s calling you, there are other ways to control your privacy. There are plenty of options for keeping your personal information out of the hands of the wrong people. Here are some extra safety tips you can take:

Use a VPN for private browsing

You can keep your browsing private and secure by making sure you install a VPN on your computer. VPNs have other benefits as well, like increasing your connection speeds and preventing internet service providers from tracking any activity you do online.

Use an encrypted email provider

You can keep your emails private by using an encrypted email server. This will prevent companies from selling your information to people who might bombard you with targeted ads, which could make you vulnerable to a phishing scam or even identity theft.

You can keep your emails private by using an encrypted email server. This will prevent companies from selling your information to people who might bombard you with targeted ads, which could make you vulnerable to a phishing scam or even identity theft.

