How to get rid of an old email address as your default option

You’ve got questions? I’ve got answers. Nancy of Anaheim, California, is writing in with a very interesting question about an email dilemma.

“Can I change default email from my iPad/iPhone? I’m not having any luck. My old email address shows up as default, how do l get rid of this old email address? I’ve tried contacting Microsoft, Google, FB, all with no help. Please respond… Thank you! – Nancy G.”

Are you being haunted as Nancy is by the ghost of your email’s past? If you’ve updated your email address and want to stop using that old one as your default option, follow my tips below.

How do I add a new email account to my iPhone or iPad ?

Before you can make your new email address your default option, you must first make sure you add the new address to your device. Here’s how to do it.

Adding a new email account on an iPhone or iPad

Open your Settings appScroll down and tap MailSelect Accounts Tap Add Account

Choose the email service that you’re connecting to and follow the onscreen steps for logging into that new email account

How do I change the default email address on an iPhone or iPad?

Now that your new account has been added, you can go into your Mail settings and change the default email account from your old one to the new one. Here’s how to do it.

Changing the default email address on iPhone or iPad

Go to the Settings app on your deviceScroll down and tap MailUnder the COMPOSING section, go to Default AccountSelect the email account that you want to set as the default and tap itWhen you send a new email in the Mail app, it will use the email you chose as your default to be in the “From” field

How do I delete an old email account from my iPhone or iPad?

If you want to avoid any extra confusion, you can also delete old email accounts from your iPhone or iPad that you no longer use. Here’s how to do it.

Delete old email account on iPhone or iPad Open your Settings appScroll down and select Mail Tap Accounts Choose the account that you are no longer using Tap Delete Account Select Delete from iPhone to confirm

How do I add a new email account to Android?

Before you can make your new email address your default option, you must first make sure you add the new address to your Android. Here’s how to do it.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturerOpen your Settings appScroll down and tap on GoogleTap on your Gmail Id or the round icon with your initial in itSelect Add another account

Now enter your new email and password you want to add

Tap NextTap On Yes, I’m In Tap On I Agree

How to change the default Google account on Android?

To change the default Google account on Android, you need to sign out of all your Google accounts and then sign back in with the account you want to set as the default.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer Open your phone’s Settings appScroll down and tap GoogleTap your user profile picture in the upper-right cornerPress the arrow pointing to the right side, next to your Google account informationSelect the other Google account you want to switch to or Add another account if you wantAlternatively, you can change the default Google account on Android by unlinking and deleting the first account from your device

How to remove the default Google account on Android?

Removing the default email address on Android allows you to have more control over your email management by choosing your preferred email provider and consolidating all your accounts in one place.

Removing the default email address on Android

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Open your phone’s Settings appScroll down and tap GoogleTap the right arrow beside your Google accountSelect Manage accounts on this device from the pop-up menuIt lists all the accounts on your phone. Tap the Google account you want to removeTap Remove accountTap remove account again

Note that removing the account will remove all associated data with it on your Android device.

How to remove the default email address in Yahoo Mail

To remove the default email address in Yahoo Mail on a desktop computer, you can follow these steps:

Removing the default email address in Yahoo Mail using a desktop computer

Open your Yahoo Mail account and log inClick the Settings menu icon at the top rightClick More SettingsClick Writing email from the sidebar on the leftIn the Default sending address drop-down menu, select your preferred email address

If you mainly use the Yahoo Mail app, there is a way for you to set a specific email address as your default there too. You can follow these steps:

Removing the default email address in Yahoo Mail using the Yahoo app

Open the Yahoo Mail appThen tap the Y in the top cornerTap SettingsTap Manage accountsMake sure you’ve logged into your new emailToggle off the one you no longer want to useEmails you compose will no longer come from that address automatically.

How to remove the default email address in Gmail

To remove the default email address in Gmail on a desktop computer, you can follow these steps:

Removing the default email address in Gmail using a desktop computer

Go to your Gmail account inbox pageClick the profile icon in the top right corner Click Sign OutSelect your preferred Gmail account and log into that oneIf you mainly use the Gmail app, there is a way for you to set a specific email address as your default there too. You can follow these steps:

Removing the default email address in Gmail using the Gmail app

Go to your Gmail account inbox pageClick the profile icon in the top right corner

If you already have another Gmail account listed, click on the account you wish to be your default

If you want to add another Gmail account, click Add another account and follow the steps for logging in

How to remove the default email address in AOL

To remove the default email address in AOL on a desktop computer, you can follow these steps:Removing the default email address in AOL using a desktop computer Click SettingsClick More SettingsSelect Writing emailFrom the Default sending address, select your extra email address

If you mainly use the AOL app, there is a way for you to set a specific email address as your default there too. You can follow these steps:

Removing the default email address in AOL using the AOL app

Click the AOL icon in the top left cornerTap Settings & privacy Tap Manage accountsMake sure you’ve logged into your new email by clicking Add account Once you’re logged in, toggle off the one you no longer want to use

Kurt’s key takeaways

So, now that you know how to banish the ghost of your email’s past, you can enjoy the convenience of your preferred email address as your default. Say goodbye to the frustration of old email addresses haunting your inbox, and hello to a cleaner, more efficient email experience.

