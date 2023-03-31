How to get rid of your old cellphone securely

Cellphones have become an extension of our lives. Even more than laptops and computers, your phone likely has a combination of sensitive personal and professional information. I know I couldn’t possibly do my work without my phone at my side at all times.

However, there are always new models of cellphones coming out every time we turn around, and should you decide to sell, recycle, or donate your old cellphone, you’ve got to always take the necessary steps to clear the data.

One of the single biggest mistakes that I learned is thinking that deleting the content on your old phone is the same as wiping the data. Deleted data can be recovered by the next stranger who gets your old phone in their hands.

How to transfer or back up your old phone

Many carriers allow you to bring the old phone in after you purchase the new one it is replacing. In that case, you can directly transfer data from your old phone to your new device. If, however, you need to give up your old phone at the time of trade-in, sale, recycling or donating, then you need to back up the phone before getting rid of all data.

Each brand and type of phone has different requirements and steps for backing up phones. To find out how to backup and restore your iPhone, Android and Samsung devices, visit CyberGuy.com/mobilebackup.

How to securely get rid of data on your iPhone

Make sure to unpair devices such as your Apple Watch from your phone.Transfer data directly to the new device or back up your old device via iCloud or iTunes.On your old device, sign out of iCloud, iTunes, and the App Store. The following steps are for signing out if you’re using iOS 10.3 or later:

Tap on the ‘Settings’ icon

In Settings, click on Your Name or your Apple ID

Then on your Apple ID page, scroll down to the bottom

At the very bottom, tap Sign Out

Put in your Apple ID password, then click Turn Off

Switching to a non-Apple phone?

Make sure to deregister iMessage first. Keep it unchanged if getting a new iPhone Follow the steps below to reset your device:

Please note: If your device uses eSIM which is a newer virtual SIM card technology that replaced a physical SIM card, erase your device and the eSIM profile when asked. You may be asked to input your passcode when you hit ‘Erase’.

Go to Settings then scroll down and tap GeneralScroll down & tap Transfer or Reset iPhoneNow tap Erase All Content and Settings

If you’re not using a SIM card, contact your carrier to help transfer the service to the new owner. Don’t forget to remove the iPhone you just reset from your list of trusted devices.

How to securely get rid of data on Android

Go to Settings/System SettingsSelect System then AdvancedUnder the Reset options, select Erase all data (factory reset)

You will get a prompt that will ask if you’re okay with erasing the list of data. Click Reset Phone. You may be asked to input your pin or other security info. You will get a warning prompt asking if you are sure.

Click Erase Everything

How to securely get rid of data on Samsung

Go to SettingsSelect General ManagementTap ResetSelect Factory data resetUnder ‘Factory data reset’, click Reset then Delete All

Best ways to get rid of your old phone or tablet

Best ways to sell your old device

Now that your old phone has been ‘wiped’ clean, you’re ready to sell, recycle or donate your old device. Instead of adding your old phone to your pile of unused tech, consider selling it now that it is wiped clean.

Best way to recycle your old device

Because most cellphones contain hazardous materials such as heavy metals, avoid simply throwing them away. Many carriers, electronic stores, and other organizations have recycling or donation programs at no cost to you. The Environmental Protection Agency has a list of donation and recycling programs listed.

Were these tips helpful? Feel free to reach out if you have any other concerns.

