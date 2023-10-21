How to leave a video message on FaceTime with iOS 17

The latest iPhone software update, iOS 17, has come out with a new nifty feature that allows you to send a ‘video voicemail’ if the person you’re trying to FaceTime doesn’t pick up. Here’s how it works.

How to send video messages on FaceTime

Open FaceTime

Click on the person you want to call

If and when they don’t answer, an option pops up at the bottom

Tap record video, and get ready to record a message when the on-screen countdown timer reaches zero

Now when you’re done recording, tap the green up arrow in the white circle to send it

The recipient is going to be able to see that video in their missed call log within the FaceTime app

What happens next for the recipient

After that, they can choose to call you back, message you or save the video

Kurt’s key takeaways

iOS 17 has made leaving video voicemails on the FaceTime app as easy as pie. So go ahead and express yourself — even though they didn’t pick up, I’m sure they wouldn’t mind hearing from you, even if it’s just a quick hello to let them know you are thinking about them.

What is your favorite iOS17 feature? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.