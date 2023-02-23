How to quickly silence the ringer on your phone

It’s always embarrassing when your phone accidentally goes off at the most inopportune times, like in the middle of a meeting, at the movies or at church.

So, you want to be sure you know how to turn your ringer off quickly so that it never goes off during an important event or when you are supposed to be quiet.

How to silence your iPhone ringer

On an iPhone, you have a few options for silencing your ringer.

Option 1:

You can use the tiny switch on the left side of your phone just above the volume controls. Simply switch it so you can see the orange tab underneath. Your phone screen will alert you that silent mode is now on.

Option 2:

If you want to double up on privacy, turn your phone to Do Not Disturb. You can do this even when your phone is unlocked, so it’s super easy.

Swipe down from the top right of your screenTap the moon icon to automatically turn on Do Not Disturb mode. Notifications will still come into your phone, however, your screen will not light up to alert you of them or vibrate when they come in.

Option 3:

If you want to silence an incoming phone call on your iPhone, do the following:

Press the side button or the Sleep/Wake button on the iPhone once. This will silence the ringtone or vibration of the incoming callPress the volume-down button on the left side of the iPhone. This will also silence the ringtone or vibration of the incoming call

Alternatively, you can also decline the incoming call by:

Press the side button or Sleep/Wake button twice in a row or by pressing the “Decline” button on the iPhone screen if it is visible.

*Note that if you have “Do Not Disturb” mode turned on, incoming calls will be silenced automatically and sent to voicemail. Remember to turn off “Do Not Disturb” when you’re ready to receive calls and notifications.

How to silence your Android ringer

On an Android, these settings may vary slightly depending on your device. You will need to unlock your phone to silence notifications. There are two options for silencing on an Android:

Option 1:

Tap the volume down button until your phone is on silent

Option 2:

Swipe down from the top of the screen twice to reveal Quick Settings. On this Samsung phone, you will swipe to the second page and tap Do Not Disturb. This means your phone will receive notifications, however, it will not alert you to them, so you will have to unlock your phone to check them.

Were these steps helpful? Let us know if you have any other secret tips for silencing your smartphone.

